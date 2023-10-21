After playing one of the most thrilling college football games in recent memory last season, No. 17 Tennessee and No. 11 Alabama will renew their rivalry on Saturday at Bryant-Denney Stadium. Tennessee ended a 15-game losing streak against Alabama with a 52-49 win on a last-second field goal in 2022 and will now seek to earn its first win in Tuscaloosa since 2003. The Crimson Tide are 9-point favorites in the Week 8 college football odds via SportsLine consensus and the game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

In another marquee matchup on Saturday, No. 3 Ohio State will host No. 7 Penn State for a noon ET kickoff and the potential College Football Playoff implications are clear. The Buckeyes are 4.5-point favorites in the Week 8 college football lines but Penn State is a perfect 6-0 against the spread this season. Before locking in any college football picks for Week 8 of the 2023 season on that game or others, be sure to see the college football betting guide from legendary Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall.

For years Vegas-based Marshall was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famed sports betting newsletter. With a background in play-by-play work and sports information while in college, Marshall joined TGS in 1981 when hired by the legendary Mort Olshan and served as executive editor for many years. He now supplies his unique and colorful brand of football and basketball analysis to SportsLine members.

An in-demand guest on numerous sports talk radio and TV shows across the country, Bruce's vast array of editorial work has been featured in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the New York Post and many other outlets. He has won various handicapping titles and also is working on several book projects.

Now, using his Tech Corner technique, Marshall has turned his attention to the latest college football odds for Week 8 and evaluated each matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top college football predictions for Week 8

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for Week 8: No. 20 Missouri (-7.5) covers against South Carolina in a 3:30 p.m. ET matchup in Columbia, Mo. He also is going Over 58 in that matchup.

The Gamecocks won seven of their last 10 in 2022 with massive wins over Tennessee and Clemson but Spencer Rattler's send-off season hasn't gone to plan. South Carolina is 2-4 overall and has been putrid defensively. The Gamecocks allow 321.7 passing yards per game and the Tigers are averaging 306.7 yards per game through the air.

"Eli Drinkwitz is 3-0 SU and 2-0-1 against the line in his Missouri career against the Gamecocks. The Tigers have now won the last four (3-0-1 vs. line) in the series. Mizzou is 6-1 to the Over this season and 9-2 since late 2022. Meanwhile, South Carolina is only 5-4 in its last nine games as an underdog for Shane Beamer," Marshall told SportsLine. See which other picks to make here.

How to make college football picks for Week 8

Marshall has evaluated every other matchup and he's found an alarming 43-10 over/under trend that makes one pick a huge value on Saturday. Get betting analysis for each matchup at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence, and what alarming 43-10 trend makes one pick a huge value? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams to back, all from the legendary Vegas expert who has won multiple handicapping titles, and find out.

College football odds for top Week 8 games

See Week 8 college football picks at SportsLine.

Saturday, Oct. 21

Penn State vs. Ohio State (-4.5, 45.5)

Mississippi State vs. Arkansas (-6.5, 48)

UCF vs. Oklahoma (-17.5, 67.5)

Minnesota vs. Iowa (-3.5, 30.5)

Tennessee vs. Alabama (-9, 47.5)

South Carolina vs. Missouri (-7.5, 58)

Washington State vs. Oregon (-20, 60.5)

Texas vs. Houston (+23.5, 60.5)

Virginia vs. North Carolina (-23.5, 58)

Ole Miss vs. Auburn (+6.5, 55.5)

Duke vs. Florida State (-14, 49)

Michigan vs. Michigan State (+24.5, 46)

Clemson vs. Miami (+3, 48.5)

Utah vs. USC (-7, 52)

Arizona State vs. Washington (-27.5, 60.5)