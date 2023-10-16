The Week 8 college football schedule is highlighted by a marquee matchup of ranked teams in four of the five Power Five conferences. SportsLine consensus Week 8 college football odds list No. 11 Alabama as the 9-point favorite against No. 17 Tennessee in the 3:30 p.m. ET SEC on CBS matchup. In the Big Ten, it's No. 3 Ohio State (-4.5) against No. 7 Penn State.

The ACC features No. 4 Florida State (-14) vs. No. 16 Duke. The top Pac-12 matchup, meanwhile, is No. 18 Utah (-6.5) vs. No. 14 Utah. All those matchups have title implications, but where should you be focusing your Week 8 college football bets? Before locking in any college football picks for Week 8 of the 2023 season, be sure to see the college football betting guide from legendary Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall.

For years Vegas-based Marshall was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famed sports betting newsletter. With a background in play-by-play work and sports information while in college, Marshall joined TGS in 1981 when hired by the legendary Mort Olshan and served as executive editor for many years. He now supplies his unique and colorful brand of football and basketball analysis to SportsLine members.

An in-demand guest on numerous sports talk radio and TV shows across the country, Bruce's vast array of editorial work has been featured in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the New York Post and many other outlets. He has won various handicapping titles and also is working on several book projects.

Now, using his Tech Corner technique, Marshall has turned his attention to the latest college football odds for Week 8 and evaluated each matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top college football predictions for Week 8

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for Week 8: No. 20 Missouri (-7.5) covers against South Carolina in a 3:30 p.m. ET matchup at Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field in Columbia, Mo.

The Tigers are 6-1 straight up with a 4-2 ATS mark against FBS competition. They've also covered in four of their last five, including winning outright as a slight underdog at Kentucky in Week 7. South Carolina, meanwhile, is just 2-4 outright and 2-3 ATS against FBS foes. The Gamecocks are also 1-2 ATS on the road. Marshall has taken note of those trends and others, making him back the Tigers against the spread and go Over on the total.

"Eli Drinkwitz is 3-0 SU, 2-0-1 vs. line against Gamecocks, and Tigers have now won last four (3-0-1 vs. line) in series," Marshall told SportsLine. "Mizzou is Over 6-1 this season and 9-2 since late 2022. Tech edge is to Missouri and the Over, based on series and totals trends." See which other picks to make here.

How to make college football picks for Week 8

Marshall has evaluated every other matchup and he's found an alarming 43-10 over/under trend that makes one pick a huge value on Saturday. Get betting analysis for each matchup at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence, and what alarming 43-10 trend makes one pick a huge value? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams to back, all from the legendary Vegas expert who has won multiple handicapping titles, and find out.

College football odds for top Week 8 games

See full Week 8 college football picks at SportsLine.

Tuesday, Oct. 17

Middle Tennessee vs. Liberty (-13.5, 55)

Western Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State (+7, 60)

Southern Miss vs. South Alabama (-18, 53.5)

Wednesday, Oct. 18

FIU vs. Sam Houston State (-5, 39)

New Mexico State vs. UTEP (+3, 49.5)

Thursday, Oct. 19

James Madison vs. Marshall (+3.5, 52)

Rice vs. Tulsa (-3, 57.5)

Friday, Oct. 20

SMU vs. Temple (+18, 57.5)

Saturday, Oct. 21

Penn State vs. Ohio State (-4.5, 48)

Mississippi State vs. Arkansas (-7, 50)

UCF vs. Oklahoma (-19.5, 63.5)

Minnesota vs. Iowa (-4.5, 32.5)

South Carolina vs. Missouri (-7, 59.5)

Washington State vs. Oregon (-20, 60)

Texas vs. Houston (+22.5, 61.5)

Virginia vs. North Carolina (-23.5, 56)

Ole Miss vs. Auburn (+6, 56.5)

Duke vs. Florida State (-14, 49)

Michigan vs. Michigan State (+24.5, 48)

Clemson vs. Miami (+3, 50)

Utah vs. USC (-6.5, 56)

Arizona State vs. Washington (-28, 59)