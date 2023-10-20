A pair of noon ET kickoffs on Saturday should be among the most popular for Week 8 college football bets, considering the brand schools involved and their against-the-spread records. No. 7 Penn State visits No. 3 Ohio State at that time, while No. 6 Oklahoma hosts UCF. The Nittany Lions and Sooners are the only P5 teams with perfect ATS records this year, as both have covered in all six of their games. Ohio State is a 4.5-point favorite in the Week 8 college football odds via SportsLine consensus, while the Sooners are 19-point favorites in Oklahoma vs. UCF.

With the Buckeyes undefeated ATS over their last four, you may want to stay away from making Week 8 college football picks for that contest. However, UCF has lost three straight ATS, which likely makes OU the more appealing of the two programs who've beaten the spread all year. Before locking in any college football picks for Week 8 of the 2023 season on that game or others, be sure to see the college football betting guide from legendary Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall.

For years Vegas-based Marshall was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famed sports betting newsletter. With a background in play-by-play work and sports information while in college, Marshall joined TGS in 1981 when hired by the legendary Mort Olshan and served as executive editor for many years. He now supplies his unique and colorful brand of football and basketball analysis to SportsLine members.

An in-demand guest on numerous sports talk radio and TV shows across the country, Bruce's vast array of editorial work has been featured in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the New York Post and many other outlets. He has won various handicapping titles and also is working on several book projects.

Now, using his Tech Corner technique, Marshall has turned his attention to the latest college football odds for Week 8 and evaluated each matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top college football predictions for Week 8

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for Week 8: No. 20 Missouri (-7.5) covers the spread against South Carolina at home in a 3:30 p.m. ET start. Marshall also likes the Over 59.

SC quarterback Spencer Rattler has a 10:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio at home but is just 1:3 on the road. He's also been unable to evade the rush, being sacked nine times over two road games. For the season, Rattler has been taken down 24 times which is the fifth-most among Power 5 quarterbacks. Rattler has been under center for the Gamecocks' last four games against ranked teams, and all of those resulted in defeats.

Meanwhile, Mizzou is 10-1 at home over its last 11 versus unranked foes. The Tigers are 4-0 both SU and ATS in their last four versus South Carolina, so you can see why Marshall favors Mizzou to cover. Additionally, Missouri has seen the Over hit in nine of its last 11 games, while the Over has also hit in seven of South Carolina's last nine games. See which other picks to make here.

How to make college football picks for Week 8

Marshall has evaluated every other matchup and he's found an alarming 43-10 over/under trend that makes one pick a huge value on Saturday. Get betting analysis for each matchup at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence, and what alarming 43-10 trend makes one pick a huge value? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams to back, all from the legendary Vegas expert who has won multiple handicapping titles, and find out.

College football odds for top Week 8 games

See Week 8 college football picks at SportsLine.

Friday, Oct. 20

SMU vs. Temple (+21, 54.5)

Saturday, Oct. 21

Penn State vs. Ohio State (-4.5, 45.5)

Mississippi State vs. Arkansas (-6.5, 48)

UCF vs. Oklahoma (-17.5, 67.5)

Minnesota vs. Iowa (-3.5, 31)

Tennessee vs. Alabama (-9.5, 48)

South Carolina vs. Missouri (-7.5, 59)

Washington State vs. Oregon (-20, 6`)

Texas vs. Houston (+23.5, 61)

Virginia vs. North Carolina (-23.5, 57)

Ole Miss vs. Auburn (+6.5, 55)

Duke vs. Florida State (-14.5, 49)

Michigan vs. Michigan State (+24, 46)

Clemson vs. Miami (+3, 48.5)

Utah vs. USC (-7, 53)

Arizona State vs. Washington (-26.5, 59.5)