No. 19 Air Force kept its perfect record alive with a 17-6 win at Navy last week, giving the Falcons their sixth double-digit win of the season. They will be aiming for another double-digit victory when they travel to Colorado State on Saturday night during the Week 9 college football schedule. Air Force is a 14.5-point favorite in the latest Week 9 college football odds from SportsLine consensus, as Colorado State has lost two of its last three games. Should you back the Falcons with your Week 9 college football bets?

Some of the other intriguing Week 9 college football spreads include No. 1 Georgia (-14) vs. Florida (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS), No. 13 Utah (+6.5) vs. No. 8 Oregon and Kentucky (+4) vs. No. 21 Tennessee. Which Week 9 college football lines have the most value? Before locking in any Week 9 college football picks for that game or others, be sure to see the college football betting guide from legendary Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall.

For years Vegas-based Marshall was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famed sports betting newsletter. With a background in play-by-play work and sports information while in college, Marshall joined TGS in 1981 when hired by the legendary Mort Olshan and served as executive editor for many years. He now supplies his unique and colorful brand of football and basketball analysis to SportsLine members.

An in-demand guest on numerous sports talk radio and TV shows across the country, Bruce's vast array of editorial work has been featured in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the New York Post and many other outlets. He has won various handicapping titles and also is working on several book projects.

Now, Marshall has turned his attention to the latest college football odds for Week 9 and evaluated each matchup.

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for Week 9: No. 10 Penn State (-31) covers against Indiana in a noon ET Big Ten on CBS matchup at Beaver Stadium.

Indiana has yet to beat a Power 5 team this season, and it has only picked up one win in its last 11 road games. The Hoosiers are winless in their last 11 road games at Penn State, and they have lost their last three games this season by at least 17 points. They were only 6-point underdogs in their 31-14 loss to Rutgers last week, giving up 276 rushing yards to the Scarlet Knights.

Penn State won its first six games of the season by at least 17 points before suffering a one-score loss at No. 3 Ohio State last week. The Nittany Lions have covered the spread in seven of their last eight games dating back to last season, and they are riding a six-game home winning streak. They are primed for another blowout win on Saturday, as these teams have been trending in opposite directions this season. See which other picks to make here.

Marshall has evaluated every other matchup and he's found an alarming 15-1 over/under trend that makes one pick a huge value on Saturday.

College football odds below:

Saturday, Oct. 28

Indiana vs. Penn State (-31, 45)

Florida State vs. Wake Forest (+20.5, 52)

Oklahoma vs. Kansas (+8.5, 66)

Georgia vs. Florida (+14, 49)

Duke vs. Louisville (-6, 46)

Pittsburgh vs. Notre Dame (-20.5, 45.5)

BYU vs. Texas (-20, 50)

Oregon vs. Utah (+6.5, 47)

Tulane vs. Rice (+10, 55)

USC vs. California (+10, 66.5)

Tennessee vs. Kentucky (+4, 51)

Air Force vs. Colorado State (+14, 47)

Washington vs. Stanford (+27.5, 61)

Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss (-24.5, 62.5)

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin (+14.5, 46)

Colorado vs. UCLA (-15, 61)

North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech (+12, 64.5)

Old Dominion vs. James Madison (-20.5, 48.5)

Oregon State vs. Arizona (+3, 56.5)