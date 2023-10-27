The top six teams in action this week are all double-digit favorites, including top-ranked Georgia in its rivalry matchup against Florida (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS). The Bulldogs are 14.5-point favorites in the Week 9 college football odds from SportsLine consensus, even though they have only covered the spread once this season. Florida is coming off back-to-back wins against Vanderbilt and South Carolina, but it has also lost two games by double digits this year. Should you fade the Gators with your Week 9 college football bets?

There are a pair of top-25 matchups on the Week 9 college football schedule, as No. 13 Utah hosts No. 8 Oregon and No. 18 Louisville hosts No. 20 Duke. The Ducks are 6.5-point favorites against the Utes in the Week 9 college football spreads, while the Cardinals are 4.5-point favorites against the Blue Devils. Before locking in any Week 9 college football picks for that game or others, be sure to see the college football betting guide from legendary Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall.

For years Vegas-based Marshall was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famed sports betting newsletter. With a background in play-by-play work and sports information while in college, Marshall joined TGS in 1981 when hired by the legendary Mort Olshan and served as executive editor for many years. He now supplies his unique and colorful brand of football and basketball analysis to SportsLine members.

An in-demand guest on numerous sports talk radio and TV shows across the country, Bruce's vast array of editorial work has been featured in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the New York Post and many other outlets. He has won various handicapping titles and also is working on several book projects.

Top college football predictions for Week 9

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for Week 9: No. 10 Penn State (-32) covers against Indiana in a noon ET Big Ten on CBS matchup at Beaver Stadium.

The Nittany Lions dominated Indiana last season, cruising to a 45-14 win as 13.5-point road favorites. They also covered the spread as 12.5-point home favorites when these teams met two years ago, blanking the Hoosiers in a 24-0 final. Penn State is going to be motivated coming into this matchup after suffering its first loss of the season, falling to No. 3 Ohio State in a one-score game.

The Buckeyes dealt Penn State its first loss against the spread in its last eight games, so the Nittany Lions have been one of the most profitable teams in college football. They have won 11 consecutive home games against Indiana, which has only covered once in its last five games this season. Marshall expects both of those trends to continue on Saturday, as Penn State is one of his top Week 9 college football bets. See which other picks to make here.

College football odds for top Week 9 games

Friday, Oct. 27

FAU vs. Charlotte (+3.5, 43)

Saturday, Oct. 28

Indiana vs. Penn State (-32, 44.5)

Florida State vs. Wake Forest (+20, 53.5)

Oklahoma vs. Kansas (+10, 66)

Georgia vs. Florida (+14.5, 49)

Duke vs. Louisville (-4.5, 47)

Pittsburgh vs. Notre Dame (-18, 46)

BYU vs. Texas (-17.5, 51.5)

Oregon vs. Utah (+6, 49.5)

Tulane vs. Rice (+11.5, 54.5)

USC vs. California (+10, 67)

Tennessee vs. Kentucky (+3.5, 51.5)

Air Force vs. Colorado State (+11.5, 49.5)

Washington vs. Stanford (+26.5, 59.5)

Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss (-25.5, 63.5))

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin (+14.5, 44)

Colorado vs. UCLA (-17, 64)

North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech (+11.5, 63.5)

Old Dominion vs. James Madison (-17.5, 49)

Oregon State vs. Arizona (+3.5, 56.5)