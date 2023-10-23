At 4-0 in conference play, Washington is in the driver's seat in the Pac-12 entering the Week 9 college football schedule, but four other teams with one Pac-12 loss are in pursuit. Two of them meet on Saturday in a top-15 showdown as No. 8 Oregon heads to No. 13 Utah. The Ducks are 6-point road favorites in the SportsLine consensus Week 9 college football odds. Washington, meanwhile, is a big 26.5-point favorite at Stanford.

Other Week 9 college football lines of note include No. 1 Georgia (-14.5) vs. Florida in the 3:30 p.m. ET SEC on CBS matchup, No. 18 Louisville (-4) vs. No. 20 Duke and No. 3 Ohio State (-14.5) vs. Wisconsin. Before locking in any college football picks for Week 9 of the 2023 season on those games or others, be sure to see the college football betting guide from legendary Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall.

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for Week 9: He's backing No. 10 Penn State (-31) at home against Indiana in a noon ET Big Ten on CBS matchup.

The Nittany Lions struggled on offense in a 20-12 loss at Ohio State in Week 8. That was against top-tier competition, however, and Penn State has performed much better against the lower levels of the Big Ten this season. In total, Penn State is 6-1 ATS with a 4-0 ATS mark at Beaver Stadium in 2023, so Marshall projects that James Franklin's squad should be able to handle this large number against an Indiana team that hasn't been very competitive in any conference games this season.

"The Nittany Lions have won and covered big the past two seasons after losing 2020 opener by 1 point in Bloomington," Marshall told SportsLine. "James Franklin had won 13 straight and was 12-0-1 vs. line in those games before losing last week at OSU. The Hoosiers have now lost and failed to cover last four this season after Rutgers setback. Tech edge goes to Penn State, based on team trends." See which other picks to make here.

Tuesday, Oct. 24

New Mexico State vs. Louisiana Tech (-2.5, 51.5)

Liberty vs. Western Kentucky (+4, 60.5)

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Jacksonville State vs. FIU (+8, 44)

UTEP vs. Sam Houston (-3.5, 36)

Thursday, Oct. 26

Georgia State vs. Georgia Southern (-2.5, 62)

Syracuse vs. Virginia Tech (-3, 47)

Friday, Oct. 27

FAU vs. Charlotte (+6, 41)

Saturday, Oct. 28

Indiana vs. Penn State (-31, 44.5)

Florida State vs. Wake Forest (+20, 53.5)

Oklahoma vs. Kansas (+10, 66)

Georgia vs. Florida (+14.5, 49)

Duke vs. Louisville (-4, 47)

Pittsburgh vs. Notre Dame (-18, 46)

BYU vs. Texas (-17.5, 51.5)

Oregon vs. Utah (+6, 49.5)

Tulane vs. Rice (+11.5, 54.5)

USC vs. California (+10, 67)

Tennessee vs. Kentucky (+3.5, 51.5)

Air Force vs. Colorado State (+11.5, 49.5)

Washington vs. Stanford (+26.5, 59.5)

Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss (-25.5, 63.5))

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin (+14.5, 44)

Colorado vs. UCLA (-17, 64)

North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech (+11.5, 63.5)

Old Dominion vs. James Madison (-17.5, 49)

Oregon State vs. Arizona (+3.5, 56.5)