AT&T Stadium hosts a battle between the No. 8 USC Trojans and the No. 14 Tulane Green Wave on Monday afternoon. The squads face off in the 2023 Cotton Bowl Classic in Arlington, Texas. USC is 11-2 under first-year head coach Lincoln Riley and looking for its first bowl win since the 2016 season. Tulane, meanwhile, is 11-2 after a win in the AAC Championship Game to earn a New Year's Six bowl berth. Receiver Jordan Addison and offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees have opted-out for USC.

USC vs. Tulane spread: USC -2

USC vs. Tulane over/under: 64 points

USC vs. Tulane money line: USC -140, Tulane +118

USC: The Trojans are 8-5 against the spread this season

TUL: The Green Wave are 11-2 against the spread this season

Why USC can cover

USC is one of the best offensive teams in the country. The Trojans averaged 41.1 points per game during the 2022 season, and USC ranked in the top five nationally in total yards (499.8 per game) and passing yards (325.7 per game). USC committed the fewest turnovers (six) of any FBS team, and the Trojans are also prolific on the ground with 5.1 yards per carry.

USC finished No. 3 in the nation with a 51.6% third down efficiency mark, and quarterback Caleb Williams makes the entire package function. Williams, who told reporters he plans to play through a hamstring injury, is the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner, and he was in the top five nationally with 4,075 passing yards and 9.1 yards per pass attempt. Williams led the country in total touchdowns (47) and passing touchdowns (37), all while committing only four turnovers in 2022.

Why Tulane can cover

Tulane's defense is well-equipped to hold up against the USC offense. The Green Wave allow only 20.5 points per game this season, and Tulane yields only 188.5 passing yards per contest. Tulane's opponents connect on only 58.4% of pass attempts while averaging only 6.0 yards per attempt, a vital combination against USC's explosive aerial attack. Tulane also gives up only 3.9 yards per carry this season.

On offense, Tulane is also dynamic, averaging 35.2 points per game and 433.9 total yards per contest, and the Green Wave produce nearly 200 rushing yards per game. Efficiency is key for Tulane, with the Green Wave averaging 8.5 yards per pass attempt and 4.9 yards per rush attempt in 2022. USC allows almost 28 points per game, with opponents putting up 266.5 passing yards per game and 4.7 yards per carry against the Trojans.

