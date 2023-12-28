The No. 24 SMU Mustangs (11-2) are set to battle the Boston College Eagles (6-6) in the 2023 Fenway Bowl on Thursday. The Mustangs enter this matchup riding a nine-game winning streak, including a 26-14 victory over Tulane in the AAC Championship Game. The Eagles enter this contest looking to snap a three-game losing streak. The Eagles lost to Miami 45-20 in their regular season finale. SMU is 7-5, while Boston College is 4-7 against the spread in 2023.

Kickoff is at 11 a.m. ET at Fenway Park in Boston. The latest Boston College vs. SMU odds via SportsLine consensus list the Mustangs as 11-point favorites, while the over/under is 47.5. Before making any SMU vs. Boston College picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL, college football and DFS expert for SportsLine, who has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America. His background as a former college football All-American and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks. He has his finger on the pulse of the college football landscape and has been cashing in big for the last two years.

Kaylor has been red-hot all season, going 89-35-2 overall on his college football best bets for SportsLine this season so far. He is up 51.8 units, returning a profit of $5,180 for $100 bettors. Anyone who has followed his picks this season is way up.

Now Kaylor has dialed in on SMU vs. Boston College and just revealed his coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the college football odds for the 2023 Fenway Bowl:

Boston College vs. SMU spread: SMU -11

Boston College vs. SMU over/under: 47.5 points

Boston College vs. SMU money line: Boston College +333, SMU -436

Boston College vs. SMU picks: See picks here



Boston College vs. SMU live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Boston College can cover

The Eagles have the benefit of playing this game in their home city, and should have a solid crowd behind them. The weather forecast for the game includes rain and wind, which could favor Boston College, who has a strong rushing attack behind running back Kye Robichaux (691 yards, 7 TDs), and dual-threat quarterback Thomas Castellanos (957 rushing yards, 11 rushing TDs).

Castellanos, who started his career at UCF, has thrown for 2,146 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. The 5-foot-10 sophomore was extremely difficult to contain during the Eagles' five-game mid-season winning streak. Boston College will also have the added benefit of facing SMU without starting quarterback Preston Stone, who suffered a broken leg in the Mustangs' win over Navy. See which team to pick here.

Why SMU can cover

SMU is one of the hottest teams in college football. It lost its starting quarterback in their regular season finale, but was still able to knock off Tulane in the AAC Championship to extend its current winning streak to nine games. The Mustangs have gone 6-3 against the spread as favorites in 2023.

Leading the high-powered SMU offense in this matchup will be quarterback Kevin Jennings. The redshirt freshman from Oak Cliff, Texas stepped in and led the Mustangs in their win over Tulane, completing 19 of 33 passes for 203 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. He also rushed for 63 yards on 15 carries. SMU has a dynamic playmaker at tight end in sophomore RJ Maryland, who has 34 catches for 518 yards and 7 TDs. See picks at SportsLine.

How to make Boston College vs. SMU picks

Kaylor has analyzed this matchup from every angle and he's leaning Over on the point total. He has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

So who wins SMU vs. Boston College in the 2023 Fenway Bowl, and what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the expert on a 89-35 roll on college football best bets, and find out.