The only college football game on the schedule for Tuesday is the 2023 Frisco Bowl featuring the Marshall Thundering Herd and the UTSA Roadrunners. Marshall finished the regular season with a 6-6 overall record and will be playing in its seventh straight bowl game. UTSA finished with an 8-4 regular season record and will be playing in its fourth consecutive bowl. The Roadrunners, who are looking for the first bowl win in program history, will be without AAC Defensive Player of the Year Trey Moore who entered the transfer portal.

Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. The latest Marshall vs. UTSA odds from the SportsLine consensus list the Roadrunners as 12.5-point favorites, while the over/under is 51.5. Before making any UTSA vs. Marshall picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine's Jimmie Kaylor.

Now Kaylor has dialed in on Marshall vs. UTSA and just revealed his coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the college football odds for the 2023 Frisco Bowl:

UTSA vs. Marshall spread: UTSA -12.5

UTSA vs. Marshall over/under: 51.5 points

UTSA vs. Marshall money line: UTSA -511, Marshall +382

UTSA vs. Marshall picks: See picks here



UTSA vs. Marshall live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why UTSA can cover

The Roadrunners may have lost their best player to the portal in Moore but they were still able to keep the bulk of their roster, and head coach Jeff Traylor, in tact. Senior quarterback Frank Harris is looking to cap off his stellar career by leading UTSA to the first bowl win in program history. Harris enters this game with 2,506 passing yards, 18 touchdown passes, and eight interceptions, and 323 rushing yards and four TDs on the ground.

Senior wide receiver Joshua Cephus will be a matchup problem for Marshall's secondary. He caught 82 passes for 1,049 yards and nine touchdowns during the regular season. Senior receiver (6-foot-5) Tykee Ogle-Kellogg (30 catches, 521 yards, seven TDs) will also present a problem for the Thundering Herd.

Why Marshall can cover

Marshall was hit hard by players entering the Transfer Portal. With the departure of quarterback Cam Fanchar, freshman Cole Pennington, son of Marshall legend Chad Pennington, is in line to start. While the younger Pennington struggled in limited duty during the regular season, he has had an extended amount of time to prepare for this game, and the UTSA defense doesn't have a lot of film on him to study.

Marshall also boasts one of the top pass rush units in the country, and was able to keep that group of players in tact for this game. The Herd ranks in the top 20 in the country in total sacks with 33, with five players each recording 3.0 or more sacks. Senior Sam Burton leads the way with 6.5 on the season.

