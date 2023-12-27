The Virginia Tech Hokies (6-6) are set to square off with the Tulane Green Wave (11-2) in the 2023 Military Bowl on Wednesday. The Hokies needed a 55-17 win over in-state rival Virginia in their regular season finale to become bowl eligible. Tulane finished the regular season with an 11-1 overall record, but fell 26-14 to SMU in the AAC Championship Game. Tulane head coach Willie Fritz took the job at Houston and will not be coaching the bowl game. The Green Wave will also be without starting quarterback Michael Pratt, who entered the transfer portal.

Kickoff is at 2 p.m. ET at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland.

Here are the college football odds for the 2023 Military Bowl:

Tulane vs. Virginia Tech spread: Virginia Tech -10.5

Tulane vs. Virginia Tech over/under: 43.5 points

Tulane vs. Virginia Tech money line: Tulane +318, Virginia Tech -411

Tulane vs. Virginia Tech live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Virginia Tech can cover

Virginia Tech is in a much more stable place than Tulane. The Hokies made great strides in their second season under head coach Brent Pry, and they suffered minimal roster attrition following the regular season. On the other side, Tulane lost its head coach, offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator, defensive line coach and wide receivers coach, and several starters to the transfer portal, including Pratt, and wide receivers Chris Brazzell and Jha'Quan Jackson.

The Hokies have a balanced, yet explosive offense led by quarterback Kyron Drones and running back Bhayshul Tuten. Drones enters the Military Bowl with 1,993 passing yards, 15 touchdown passes and three interceptions, along with 642 rushing yards and four TDs on the ground. Tuten has 727 rushing yards and eight scores, and 25 catches for 220 yards and two TDs.

Why Tulane can cover

Tulane had one of the best regular seasons in program history this fall. The Green Wave was hit hard by the portal and coaching promotions, but they are a team that knows how to win and several of the departing coaches have stayed around to coach the team through its bowl game.

One player Tulane was able to keep in the fold is redshirt freshman running back Makhi Hughes. In his first season of collegiate action, Hughes rushed for 1,290 yards and seven touchdowns on 243 carries. He also caught 11 passes for 67 yards. The Green Wave will likely lean heavily on Hughes against a Virginia Tech defense that allowed 149.3 rushing yards per game during the regular season.

