When the Philadelphia Eagles selected Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter with the ninth pick of the 2023 NFL Draft and Georgia edge rusher Nolan Smith with the 30th pick on Thursday night, they spawned a Georgia football reunion on their 2023 roster. Carter and Smith will join fellow stalwarts of UGA's historically dominant 2021 defense Jordan Davis and NaKobe Dean, who were the first- and third-round selections, respectively, of the Eagles last season.

Davis appeared in 13 games as a rookie, logging five starts and accumulating 18 tackles from his spot on the interior of the defensive line. He will now face a familiar competitor for playing time in Carter, who pushed Davis for reps in 2021 as the Bulldogs finished 14-1 and won the national title behind a defense that allowed just 10.2 points per game.

Carter and Davis ultimately rotated in and out, teaming up for the Bulldogs in 2021 to provide a one-two punch on the defensive interior that proved devastating for opposing offenses. Lining up behind them at linebacker for the Bulldogs were Smith and Dean. As a rookie, Dean appeared in 17 games mostly as a reserve and special teams player for the Eagles. Davis and Dean were two of a record 15 players selected from Georgia last season, including No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker.

Carter was the first UGA player off the board this year. Then, offensive tackle Broderick Jones went No. 14 to the Steelers. Finally, Smith went with the 30th pick as the Eagles further solidified their defensive front seven and made it three Georgia players selected in the first round.

Carter would likely have been under consideration for the No. 1 overall pick if not for his entanglement in an off-field controversy as Carter pled guilty to reckless driving and racing in March. Police alleged Carter was in an SUV racing a vehicle containing Georgia player Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member. Willock and the staffer died in an accident that night after the Bulldogs had been celebrating their second consecutive national title.