LSU star wide receiver Kayshon Boutte has had a change of heart and will declare for the 2023 NFL Draft less than a month after announcing he would return to the Tigers in 2023. LSU announced earlier on Wednesday that Boutte will not play in the upcoming Citrus Bowl vs. Purdue on Jan. 2, but that he was enrolled for the spring.

By declaring for the draft, the junior has completely changed his plans just 23 days after announcing he would return to the Tigers in 2023. "LSU has been nothing but amazing to me," Boutte said on Dec. 5. "My growth under the new staff has helped me to reach new levels. While we did not achieve the overall goal, we still fought and produced results that will be a stepping stone for future success ... while some stories will end here, mine will not. Let's lock in and focus on the main goal of any LSU Tiger: Winning a national championship."

Where Boutte ends up in the draft is a bit of a mystery. He had first-round potential in a loaded wide receiver class, but isn't listed among the top players at his position (likely due to his previous announcement). But Boutte has been one of the most electrifying wideouts in college football over the last three seasons. When healthy, he's been as important to his team as any offensive weapon in the game.

Boutte's 2022 season has been somewhat of a saga, too, so it'll be interesting to see if that affects his draft stock. He was the subject of early-season transfer rumors after he wiped all references to LSU from his social media following a painful 24-23 loss to Florida State in the season opener. However, he had a stronger second half of the season, culminating with 107 yards receiving and a score in the SEC Championship Game loss to Georgia.

"We support Kayshon and his decision," said LSU coach Brian Kelly in a statement. "He went through a thoughtful process and ultimately decided this was in his best interest. We appreciate all he did during his time at LSU and wish him well."

He looked like he was set for a stellar season in 2021 when he caught 38 passes for 508 yards and nine touchdowns in six games; however, an ankle injury in October ended his season. Boutte was a freshman All-SEC performer in 2020 when he caught 45 passes for 735 yards and five touchdowns. He set the SEC single-game receiving record in the final game of the season when he hauled in 14 passes for 308 yards and three scores in a 53-48 win over Ole Miss.