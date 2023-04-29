The SEC and Big Ten dominated the first three rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft by combining to produce 56 of the 102 players selected on the event's first two nights. The SEC led the way with 31 selections, while the Big Ten finished with 25. Heading into Rounds 4-7 on Saturday, Alabama tops all programs with eight selections, while Tennessee stands alone in second with five picks after four Volunteers went in Friday's third round.

Behind those two are five schools that have seen four players selected, including back-to-back national champion Georgia and a quartet of Big Ten teams. The draft's second day brought some highlights for Penn State, which had three players taken in the second round headlined by the No. 32 overall pick in cornerback Joey Porter Jr. A fourth Nittany Lion, Ji'Ayir Brown, was taken in the fourth round.

Elsewhere, the ACC, Big 12 and Pac-12 each reached double-digit selections for the draft as Power Five schools continued to account for the overwhelming majority of players. It was not until the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected North Dakota State offensive tackle Cody Mauch with the No. 48 overall pick that someone from outside the power conference structure or Notre Dame was taken in the draft.

Eventually, nine players from outside the Power Five ranks came off the board Friday night, highlighted by two selections from Tulane and four from the FCS ranks.

Here's 2023 NFL Draft broken down by school at the conclusion of the third round:

2023 NFL Draft picks by schools, conferences

SEC (31)

Big Ten (25)

Big 12 (13)

ACC (12)

Pac-12 (10)

AAC (5)

Tulane — 2

SMU — 1

Houston — 1

Cincinnati — 1

Other (6)