getty-bryce-young-alabama-1.jpg
Getty Images

The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft has come and gone, and it revealed further proof that the premier recruiting service of 247Sports has dialed in how to rank some of the game's biggest stars before they even reach the college game. The paradigm of this claim: Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, 247Sports' No. 1 overall prospect in the Class of 2020, was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft by the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night.

Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, was not the only former blue-chip prospect to follow through on his recruiting hype. A total of 13 players with five stars attached to their names were selected in the first round, including eight among the first 11 picks. The Houston Texas nabbed back-to-back 5-star prospects when they selected QB C.J. Stroud of Ohio State and EDGE Will Anderson Jr. of Alabama with the second and third overall picks, respectively.

There were some Cinderella stories on Thursday night in Kansas City. Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon, an unrated prospect out of high school with no stars to his name, but worked his way up to become the No. 5 overall pick by the Seattle Seahawks.

All in all, two-thirds of the 31 first-round picks were rated as 5- or 4-star prospects out of high school with just two of those 31 selections unrated before entering college.

Here's a look at the star rankings for every player selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

2023 NFL Draft by recruiting ranking

  • 5 stars: 13
  • 4 stars: 8
  • 3 stars: 8
  • 2 stars: 0
  • 1 star: 0
  • Unranked: 2
NFL TeamPlayerSchoolStarsRank (year)
Carolina
Bryce YoungAlabama51 (2020)
Houston
C.J. StroudOhio State529 (2020)
Houston
Will Anderson Jr.Alabama52 (2020)
Indianapolis
Anthony RichardsonFlorida4245 (2020)
Seattle
Devon WitherspoonIllinoisn/an/a (2019)
Arizona
Paris JohnsonOhio State58 (2020)
Las Vegas
Tyree Wilson*Texas Tech3471 (2018)
Atlanta
Bijan RobinsonTexas521 (2020)
Philadelphia
Jalen CarterGeorgia59 (2020)
Chicago
Darnell WrightTennessee525 (2019)
Tennessee
Peter SkoronskiNorthwestern527 (2020)
Detroit
Jahmyr GibbsAlabama444 (2020)
Green Bay
Lukas Van Ness*Iowa31,063 (2020)
Pittsburgh
Broderick JonesGeorgia530 (2020)
N.Y. Jets
Will McDonald IV*Iowa State3787 (2018)
Washington
Emmanuel ForbesMississippi State4132 (2020)
New England
Christian GonzalezOregon4326 (2020)
Detroit
Jack Campbell*Iowa3662 (2019)
Tampa Bay
Calijah Kancey*Pittsburgh3837 (2019)
Seattle
Jaxon Smith-NjigbaOhio State515 (2020)
L.A. Chargers
Quinten JohnstonTCU4113 (2020)
Baltimore
Zay Flowers*Boston College31,188 (2019)
Minnesota
Jordan AddisonUSC4131 (2020)
N.Y. Giants
Deonte Banks*Maryland3854 (2019)
Buffalo
Dalton KincaidUtahn/an/a (2018)
Dallas
Mazi SmithMichigan4170 (2019)
Jacksonville
Anton HarrisonOklahoma4178 (2020)
Cincinnati
Myles MurphyClemson514 (2020)
New Orleans
Bryan BreseeClemson53 (2020)
Philadelphia
Nolan SmithGeorgia54 (2019)
Kansas City
Felix Anudike-Uzomah*Kansas State32,421 (2020)

*Denotes 247Sports composite ranking