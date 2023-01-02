The 2022 college football season is just about in the books, which means that it's time for players with extra eligibility to make their decisions to either stay or head to the NFL. Declaring for the NFL Draft looks a little different these days, however. Because the NCAA previously granted an extra year of eligibility for all players as a result of the COVID-impacted 2020 season, even redshirt seniors (by the true letter of the law) have the option to return to school -- even if they have exhausted their traditional eligibility.
So far, the list is headlined by former Alabama players. EDGE Will Anderson Jr. and quarterback Bryce Young -- the top two players in the CBS Sports NFL Draft prospect rankings, respectively -- announced that they will move on to the pros in a press conference on January 2.
While this tracker includes players listed on their rosters as underclassmen who publicly declared for the draft, the official list put out by the NFL could look a little different by the time it's all said and done. The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 27 in Kansas City and will continue through April 29 with 259 total selections over seven rounds.
Who else is leaving? Check out the list below to see notable players who will leave college early to move on to the NFL
Players are listed in alphabetical order.
|Player
|Position
|School
|Israel Abanikanda
|RB
|Pitt
|Devon Achane
|RB
|Texas A&M
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|USC
|MJ Anderson
|EDGE
|Iowa State
Will Anderson Jr.
EDGE
Alabama
|Deonte Banks
|DB
|Maryland
|Matthew Bergeron
|OL
|Syracuse
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|Auburn
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|LSU
|Bryan Bresee
|DL
|Clemson
|Kei'Trel Clark
|CB
|Louisville
|Nathaniel Dell
|WR
|Houston
|Gervon Dexter
|DL
|Florida
|Josh Downs
|WR
|North Carolina
|Tiyon Evans
|RB
|Louisville
|Zach Evans
|RB
|Ole Miss
|Emmanuel Forbes
|CB
|Mississippi State
|Marshon Ford
|TE
|Louisville
|Bryce Ford-Wheaton
|WR
|West Virginia
|Isaiah Foskey
|DL
|Notre Dame
Jahmyr Gibbs
RB
Alabama
|Christian Gonzalez
|CB
|Oregon
|Anton Harrison
|OL
|Oklahoma
|Jaren Hall
|QB
|BYU
|Jadon Haselwood
|WR
|Arkansas
|Nick Herbig
|LB
|Wisconsin
|Ronnie Hickman
|DB
|Ohio State
|Brandon Hill
|DB
|Pitt
|Evan Hull
|RB
|Northwestern
|Jalin Hyatt
|WR
|Tennessee
|Siaki Ika
|DT
|Baylor
|Sam James
|WR
|West Virginia
|Rakim Jarrett
|WR
|Maryland
|Antonio Johnson
|DB
|Texas A&M
|Jaylon Jones
|DB
|Texas A&M
|Brandon Joseph
|S
|Notre Dame
|Calijah Kancey
|DT
|Pitt
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|South Dakota State
|Zack Kuntz
|TE
|Old Dominion
|Will Levis
|QB
|Kentucky
|DeWayne McBride
|RB
|UAB
|Tanner McKee
|QB
|Stanford
|Michael Meyer
|TE
|Notre Dame
|Cameron Mitchell
|CB
|Northwestern
|Myles Murphy
|EDGE
|Clemson
|Luke Musgrave
|TE
|Oregon State
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|BYU
|Lew Nichols III
|RB
|Central Michigan
|BJ Ojulari
|EDGE
|LSU
|Trey Palmer
|WR
|LSU
|Clark Phillips III
|CB
|Utah
|Joey Porter Jr.
|CB
|Penn State
|Anthony Richardson
|QB
|Florida
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|Texas
|Jammie Robinson
|S
|Florida State
|Jaquelin Roy
|DT
|LSU
|Drew Sanders
|LB
|Arkansas
|Tyler Scott
|WR
|Cincinnati
|Noah Sewell
|LB
|Oregon
|Justin Shorter
|WR
|Florida
|Trenton Simpson
|LB
|Clemson
|Peter Skoronski
|OL
|Northwestern
|Cameron Smith
|DB
|South Carolina
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|Ohio State
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|Penn State
|Drake Thomas
|LB
|NC State
|Joe Tippmann
|OL
|Wisconsin
|Rashad Torrence II
|S
|Florida
|O'Cyrus Torrence
|OL
|Florida
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|Syracuse
|Carrington Valentine
|CB
|Kentucky
|Parker Washington
|WR
|Penn State
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|Virginia
|Garrett Williams
|DB
|Syracuse
|Devon Witherspoon
|DB
|Illinois
|Colby Wooden
|EDGE
|Auburn
|Bryce Young
|QB
|Alabama