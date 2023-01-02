Baylor v Texas
The 2022 college football season is just about in the books, which means that it's time for players with extra eligibility to make their decisions to either stay or head to the NFL. Declaring for the NFL Draft looks a little different these days, however. Because the NCAA previously granted an extra year of eligibility for all players as a result of the COVID-impacted 2020 season, even redshirt seniors (by the true letter of the law) have the option to return to school -- even if they have exhausted their traditional eligibility.

So far, the list is headlined by former Alabama players. EDGE Will Anderson Jr. and quarterback Bryce Young -- the top two players in the CBS Sports NFL Draft prospect rankings, respectively -- announced that they will move on to the pros in a press conference on January 2.

While this tracker includes players listed on their rosters as underclassmen who publicly declared for the draft, the official list put out by the NFL could look a little different by the time it's all said and done. The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 27 in Kansas City and will continue through April 29 with 259 total selections over seven rounds.   

Who else is leaving? Check out the list below to see notable players who will leave college early to move on to the NFL

Players are listed in alphabetical order.

PlayerPositionSchool
Israel Abanikanda
RBPitt
Devon AchaneRBTexas A&M
Jordan AddisonWRUSC
MJ AndersonEDGEIowa State

Will Anderson Jr.

EDGE

Alabama

Deonte BanksDB
Maryland
Matthew BergeronOL
Syracuse
Tank BigsbyRBAuburn
Kayshon BoutteWRLSU
Bryan BreseeDLClemson
Kei'Trel Clark 
CBLouisville
Nathaniel Dell 
WRHouston
Gervon DexterDL
Florida
Josh DownsWRNorth Carolina
Tiyon EvansRBLouisville
Zach EvansRBOle Miss
Emmanuel Forbes
CBMississippi State
Marshon FordTE
Louisville
Bryce Ford-WheatonWRWest Virginia
Isaiah FoskeyDLNotre Dame

Jahmyr Gibbs

RB

Alabama

Christian GonzalezCBOregon
Anton HarrisonOLOklahoma
Jaren HallQBBYU
Jadon HaselwoodWRArkansas
Nick Herbig
LBWisconsin
Ronnie HickmanDBOhio State
Brandon HillDBPitt
Evan HullRBNorthwestern
Jalin HyattWRTennessee
Siaki Ika
DTBaylor
Sam JamesWRWest Virginia
Rakim Jarrett 
WRMaryland
Antonio JohnsonDBTexas A&M
Jaylon JonesDBTexas A&M
Brandon JosephSNotre Dame
Calijah Kancey
DTPitt
Tucker KraftTESouth Dakota State
Zack Kuntz
TEOld Dominion
Will LevisQBKentucky
DeWayne McBride
RBUAB
Tanner McKeeQB
Stanford
Michael MeyerTENotre Dame
Cameron MitchellCBNorthwestern
Myles MurphyEDGEClemson
Luke Musgrave
TEOregon State
Puka Nacua
WRBYU
Lew Nichols III
RBCentral Michigan
BJ OjulariEDGELSU
Trey PalmerWRLSU
Clark Phillips IIICBUtah
Joey Porter Jr.CBPenn State
Anthony RichardsonQBFlorida
Bijan RobinsonRBTexas
Jammie Robinson
SFlorida State
Jaquelin Roy
DTLSU
Drew SandersLBArkansas
Tyler Scott 
WRCincinnati
Noah SewellLBOregon
Justin ShorterWRFlorida
Trenton SimpsonLBClemson
Peter SkoronskiOLNorthwestern
Cameron SmithDBSouth Carolina
Jaxon Smith-NjigbaWROhio State
Brenton StrangeTEPenn State
Drake ThomasLBNC State
Joe Tippmann
OLWisconsin
Rashad Torrence II
SFlorida
O'Cyrus TorrenceOLFlorida
Sean TuckerRBSyracuse
Carrington Valentine
CBKentucky
Parker WashingtonWRPenn State
Dontayvion Wicks
WRVirginia
Garrett WilliamsDBSyracuse
Devon WitherspoonDBIllinois
Colby WoodenEDGE
Auburn
Bryce YoungQBAlabama