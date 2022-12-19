Texas junior running Bijan Robinson announced Monday morning that he will declare for the NFL Draft and skip the Alamo Bowl vs. Washington, according to 247Sports. Robinson rushed for 3,410 yards and 33 touchdowns in three seasons with the Longhorns.

Robinson won the 2022 Doak Walker Award, given to the nation's top running back, after rushing for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns for coach Steve Sarkisian's crew. He finished sixth in the nation in rushing yards per game with 131.67 and tied for fourth in rushing touchdowns with 18. He was one of two consensus All-American running backs along with Michigan's Blake Corum.

The Tucson, Arizona, native is ranked as the 16th overall prospect and second-ranked running back in the CBS Sports 2023 draft prospect rankings. Robinson was a five-star prospect, the No. 21 overall player and the top-ranked running back in the Class of 2020.

It'll be interesting to see how Texas approaches the Alamo Bowl later this month. Senior Roschon Johnson is reportedly sitting out of the bowl game as well, which will put the onus on redshirt freshman Jonathon Brooks to be the primary back for Sarkisian's offense. Brooks only rushed for 179 yards and four touchdowns this season, but did have a 108-yard, two-touchdown performance in the win over Kansas on November 19. Brooks was a four-star prospect in the Class of 2021 out of Hallettsville (Texas) High School.

The 21st-ranked Longhorns and 12th-ranked Huskies will tee it up on Dec. 29 in San Antonio.