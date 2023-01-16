USC wide receiver Jordan Addison announced on Instagram on Monday that he will forgo his senior season and enter the 2023 NFL Draft. Addison, a 6-foot, 175-pound star from Fredrick, Maryland, was the Trojans' leading receiver in 2022 with 59 catches for 875 yards and eight touchdowns in 11 games.

Addison transferred to the Trojans after a stellar two-year career at Pittsburgh which elevated him to superstardom. He won the Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation's top receiver, in 2021 when he hauled in 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns for the ACC champions. He burst on the scene in 2020 when he caught 60 passes for 666 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games.

He was a four-star prospect and the No. 131 overall player in the Class of 2020. Addison was the highest-ranked member of Pitt's recruiting class during the cycle.

The Trojans still have plenty of firepower at receiver heading into the 2023 season. Tahj Washington and Mario Williams -- the top returning receivers behind Addison on the Trojans' roster -- have plenty of experience with 2022 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Caleb Williams.

His success at USC and Pitt garnered plenty of attention from the NFL Draft scouting world. Addison is the top-ranked wide receiver and 22nd-ranked player in the CBS Sports NFL Draft prospect rankings. CBS NFL draft expert Ryan Wilson had Addison being selected 11th overall by the Tennessee Titans in his latest mock draft.

Addison is one of several star college underclassmen who waited until the last minute to announced their NFL draft intentions. The deadline to declare for the draft is Monday afternoon.