NFL Draft opt outs and players entering the transfer portal hit most teams hard during college football's Bowl Season. Even with that being the new normal, however, Florida State's level of attrition ahead of its upcoming New Year's Six appearance is eye-opening. The No. 5 Seminoles are set to be without at least 15 players on both sides of the ball in Saturday's Orange Bowl showdown against No. 6 Georgia, including seven players who earned All-ACC honors.

FSU's most notable absence is quarterback Jordan Travis, who didn't leave the program but has missed each of the last two games after suffering a devastating leg injury in a blowout win against North Alabama. The College Football Playoff Selection Committee used Travis' season-ending injury as justification for leaving an undefeated power-conference champion out of the playoff for the first time in the event's history.

But beyond Travis, plenty of notable names won't be on the field against the Bulldogs. A lot of it is a testament to the success coach Mike Norvell's team enjoyed this year. Seven players have opted out to prepare for the NFL Draft, while most of the portal entries have been depth pieces or players who didn't see any playing time this year.

Help wanted on offense

Florida State will be without each of its top three receivers -- Keon Coleman, Johnny Wilson and Jaheim Bell -- all of whom declared for the 2024 NFL Draft and opted out of the Orange Bowl. Those three accounted for just under 53% of Florida State's total receiving yards and 15 of its 25 touchdowns through the air.

Jumbo tight end Markeston Douglas entered the transfer portal, which means the Seminoles will have just two wide receivers or tight ends that have at least 15 catches on the year. Those two options, Ja'Khi Douglas and Kyle Morlock, have 485 yards and no receiving touchdowns between them. Talented young options like Destyn Hill and five-star freshman Hykeem Williams should have an opportunity to shine.

The skill player attrition doesn't stop there. Leading rusher Trey Benson, who led the Seminoles with 905 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns, declared for the draft. Redshirt freshman Rodney Hill entered the transfer portal, so Florida State is left with Lawrence Toafili as its only running back with at least 50 carries on the year.

Quarterback depth dangerously thin

Florida State's quarterback situation in limbo since Travis went down. That issue is compounded by the fact that backup Tate Rodemaker, who started in the season finale against Florida, announced that he is entering the transfer portal. So did redshirt freshman AJ Duffy, Florida State's backup in the ACC Championship Game against Louisville.

That leaves FSU with one healthy scholarship quarterback. Freshman Brock Glenn, who got the start against the Cardinals and finished with 8 completions on 21 attempts for 55 yards in his first real action of the year, will face the daunting Georgia defense. Behind Glenn, the Seminoles have a pair of walk-ons in Dylan McNamara and Michael Grant. Luckily, the offensive line is mostly intact -- though some depth pieces have entered the transfer portal -- because an injury to Glenn could be disastrous for this shorthanded squad.

Defense missing some stars, but overall present

Florida State will be missing some big names on its defense as well. Star edge rusher Jared Verse, who surprised everyone by coming back for the 2023 season, opted out after declaring for the draft. He wasn't quite as productive this year but still finished with an impressive nine sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss.

FSU's front seven took another blow when interior lineman Fabien Lovett opted out. Defensive tackle Joshua Farmer is expected to enter the transfer portal, but he reportedly requested a hold on submitting his paperwork. His status isn't entirely clear, though he would be the one to step up in Lovett's absence.

Linebacker DJ Lundy, who finished third on the team with 54 tackles, entered the transfer portal. Florida State's starters at linebacker -- Kalen DeLoach and Tatum Bethune -- are both expected to play, however.

In the secondary, starting slot corner Jarrian Jones announced that he will enter the draft but is not opting out of the Orange Bowl. FSU's starting secondary will mostly be intact, though safety Akeem Dent confirmed to 247Sports that he will not play against Georgia.