After quickly establishing itself as a Pac-12 contender under a new regime in 2022, Oregon is putting the finishing touches on its second spring practice session under coach Dan Lanning with its annual spring game on Saturday. The Ducks are splitting into two teams — Yellow and Green — for the contest, which will feature four quarters and a running clock.

Headlining the Green roster, star quarterback Bo Nix is returning for a fifth season of college football and will face off against a Yellow team defense featuring big names like Brandon Dorlus and Matayo Uiagalelei. A four-star edge rusher from the Class of 2022, Uiagalelei headlined an incoming Oregon recruiting class ranked No. 9 nationally.

The younger brother of former Clemson and current Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is among the high-profile newcomers to keep an eye on during the contest. Another will be four-star tight end Kenyon Sadiq, who landed on the Green roster with Nix and the likes of star receiver Troy Franklin. Alabama transfer receiver Traeshon Holden will also be part of the Green unit as the Ducks put new offensive coordinator Will Stein's system on display.

"We'd like to be penalty free, pre-snap and post-snap from a penalty standpoint," Lanning said. "We want to do a good job taking care of the ball, but we also want to attack the ball. And then ultimately, you just want to see that competition – guys go out there and treat it like a game. Have an opportunity to go get better, and take advantage of it."

Here's what you need to know about this year's game.

How to watch 2023 Oregon spring game live

Date: Saturday, April 29 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Autzen Stadium -- Eugene, Oregon

TV channel: Pac-12 Network | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

2023 Oregon spring game storylines

1. Will Stein's offense: Stein is stepping into some big shoes following the departure of offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, who left to become Arizona State's coach. The 33-year-old former Louisville quarterback is arriving from UTSA, where he spent the past three seasons. In 2022, the Roadrunners finished 12th nationally in total offense with 476 yards per game under Stein's direction. Oregon will likely play its cards close to the vest to avoid giving away any secrets, but the game may provide some early clues as to how the Ducks are adapting to Stein's scheme, which appears similar to the system Dillingham ran last season.

2. Celebrity element: There will be some guest play-callers in the second half of the game as the Ducks welcome back a handful of program legends. Former star quarterback and longtime NFL quarterback Marcus Mariota will be the guest coach of the Green squad ,while former star safety Jevon Holland plays that role for the Yellow team after starting during his first two seasons with the Dolphins.

3. Recruiting implications: The Ducks will want to put on a lively show in order to impress a handful of elite prospects who will be inside Autzen Stadium for the game. The list of visitors will include five-star offensive tackle Brandon Baker, five-star defensive lineman David Stone, and a trio of five-star edge rushers in Jordan Ross, Dylan Stewart and Jamonta Walker, according to 247Sports.