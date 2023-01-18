The Pac-12 announced its 2023 college football schedule on Wednesday, giving fans a final look at a 12-team conference schedule before UCLA and USC depart for the Big Ten in 2024. The league is employing a divisionless scheduling model for the first time in 2023, creating plenty of marquee matchups.

Six Pac-12 teams were ranked in the final College Football Playoff Rankings, and many of them will face off during the upcoming regular season. Reigning back-to-back Pac-12 champion Utah opens Pac-12 play with UCLA and Oregon State while also drawing USC, Oregon and Washington. Heisman-winner Caleb Williams has a manageable start at USC, but plays Notre Dame, Utah, Washington, Oregon and UCLA in the latter half of the season.

All eyes will be on rivalry games that could decide College Football Playoff contention. Oregon plays Oregon State on Friday, Nov. 24. USC and UCLA battle on Nov. 18, while the Bruins get fellow UC system school California in their final regular season Pac-12 matchup ever. The Territorial Cup gets a new chapter as Kenny Dillingham's Arizona State hosts Arizona on Nov. 25.

Entertaining nonconference games abound in a strong Pac-12. Deion Sanders' Colorado squad opens its season on the road against national runner-up TCU, while Utah gets both Florida and Baylor. Washington has a return trip to Michigan State on the docket, while Washington State hosts Wisconsin.

The Pac-12 Championship Game is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 1, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and will feature the top two programs by conference record. In 2022, Utah earned a trip to the title game thanks to a series of tiebreakers. Here are the 2023 team-by-team schedules for each Pac-12 program.

2023 Pac-12 football schedule

Arizona

Sept. 2 -- Northern Arizona

Sept. 9 -- at Mississippi State

Sept. 16 -- UTEP

Sept. 23 -- at Stanford

Sept. 30 -- Washington

Oct. 6 or 7 -- at USC

Oct. 14 -- at Washington State

Oct. 28 -- Oregon State

Nov. 4 -- UCLA

Nov. 11 -- at Colorado

Nov. 18 -- Utah

Nov. 25 -- at Arizona State

Arizona State

Aug. 31 -- Southern Utah

Sept. 9 -- Oklahoma State

Sept. 16 -- Fresno State

Sept. 23 -- USC

Sept. 30 -- at California

Oct. 7 -- Colorado

Oct. 21 -- at Washington

Oct. 28 -- Washington State

Nov. 4 -- at Utah

Nov. 11 -- at UCLA

Nov. 18 -- Oregon

Nov. 25 -- Arizona

California

Sept. 2 -- at North Texas

Sept. 9 -- Auburn

Sept. 16 -- Idaho

Sept. 23 -- at Washington

Sept. 30 -- Arizona State

Oct. 7 -- Oregon State

Oct. 14 -- at Utah

Oct. 28 -- USC

Nov. 4 -- at Oregon

Nov. 11 -- Washington State

Nov. 18 -- at Stanford

Nov. 25 -- at UCLA

Colorado

Sept. 2 -- at TCU

Sept. 9 -- Nebraska

Sept. 16 -- Colorado State

Sept. 23 -- at Oregon

Sept. 30 -- USC

Oct. 7 -- at Arizona State

Oct. 13 -- Stanford

Oct. 28 -- at UCLA

Nov. 4 -- Oregon State

Nov. 11 -- Arizona

Nov. 17 -- at Washington State

Nov. 25 -- at Utah

Oregon

Sept. 2 -- Portland State

Sept. 9 -- at Texas Tech

Sept. 16 -- Hawaii

Sept. 23 -- Colorado

Sept. 30 -- at Stanford

Oct. 14 -- at Washington

Oct. 21 -- Washington State

Oct. 28 -- at Utah

Nov. 4 -- California

Nov. 11 -- USC

Nov. 18 -- at Arizona State

Nov. 24 -- Oregon State

Oregon State

Sept. 2 -- at San Jose State

Sept. 9 -- UC Davis

Sept. 16 -- San Diego State

Sept. 23 -- at Washington State

Sept. 29 -- Utah

Oct. 7 -- at California

Oct. 14 -- UCLA

Oct. 28 -- at Arizona

Nov. 4 -- at Colorado

Nov. 11 -- Stanford

Nov. 18 -- Washington

Nov. 24 -- at Oregon

Stanford

Sept. 1 -- at Hawaii

Sept. 9 -- at USC

Sept. 16 -- Sacramento State

Sept. 23 -- Arizona

Sept. 30 -- Oregon

Oct. 13 -- at Colorado

Oct. 21 -- UCLA

Oct. 28 -- Washington

Nov. 4 -- at Washington State

Nov. 11 -- at Oregon State

Nov. 18 -- California

Nov. 25 -- Notre Dame

UCLA

Sept. 2 -- Coastal Carolina

Sept. 9 -- at San Diego State

Sept. 16 -- NC Central

Sept. 23 -- at Utah

Oct. 7 -- Washington State

Oct. 14 -- at Oregon State

Oct. 21 -- at Stanford

Oct. 28 -- Colorado

Nov. 4 -- at Arizona

Nov. 11 -- Arizona State

Nov. 18 -- at USC

Nov. 25 -- California

USC

Aug. 26 -- San Jose State

Sept. 2 -- Nevada

Sept. 9 -- Stanford

Sept. 23 -- at Arizona State

Sept. 30 -- at Colorado

Oct. 6 or 7 -- Arizona

Oct. 14 -- at Notre Dame

Oct. 21 -- Utah

Oct. 28 -- at California

Nov. 4 -- Washington

Nov. 11 -- at Oregon

Nov. 18 -- UCLA

Utah

Aug. 31 or Sept. 2 -- Florida

Sept. 9 -- at Baylor

Sept. 16 -- Weber State

Sept. 23 -- UCLA

Sept. 29 -- at Oregon State

Oct. 14 -- California

Oct. 21 -- at USC

Oct. 28 -- Oregon

Nov. 4 -- Arizona State

Nov. 11 -- at Washington

Nov. 18 -- at Arizona

Nov. 25 -- Colorado

Washington

Sept. 2 -- Boise State

Sept. 9 -- Tulsa

Sept. 16 -- at Michigan State

Sept. 23 -- California

Sept. 30 -- at Arizona

Oct. 14 -- Oregon

Oct. 21 -- Arizona State

Oct. 28 -- at Stanford

Nov. 4 -- at USC

Nov. 11 -- Utah

Nov. 18 -- at Oregon State

Nov. 25 -- Washington State

Washington State