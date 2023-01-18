The Pac-12 announced its 2023 college football schedule on Wednesday, giving fans a final look at a 12-team conference schedule before UCLA and USC depart for the Big Ten in 2024. The league is employing a divisionless scheduling model for the first time in 2023, creating plenty of marquee matchups.
Six Pac-12 teams were ranked in the final College Football Playoff Rankings, and many of them will face off during the upcoming regular season. Reigning back-to-back Pac-12 champion Utah opens Pac-12 play with UCLA and Oregon State while also drawing USC, Oregon and Washington. Heisman-winner Caleb Williams has a manageable start at USC, but plays Notre Dame, Utah, Washington, Oregon and UCLA in the latter half of the season.
All eyes will be on rivalry games that could decide College Football Playoff contention. Oregon plays Oregon State on Friday, Nov. 24. USC and UCLA battle on Nov. 18, while the Bruins get fellow UC system school California in their final regular season Pac-12 matchup ever. The Territorial Cup gets a new chapter as Kenny Dillingham's Arizona State hosts Arizona on Nov. 25.
Entertaining nonconference games abound in a strong Pac-12. Deion Sanders' Colorado squad opens its season on the road against national runner-up TCU, while Utah gets both Florida and Baylor. Washington has a return trip to Michigan State on the docket, while Washington State hosts Wisconsin.
The Pac-12 Championship Game is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 1, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and will feature the top two programs by conference record. In 2022, Utah earned a trip to the title game thanks to a series of tiebreakers. Here are the 2023 team-by-team schedules for each Pac-12 program.
2023 Pac-12 football schedule
Arizona
- Sept. 2 -- Northern Arizona
- Sept. 9 -- at Mississippi State
- Sept. 16 -- UTEP
- Sept. 23 -- at Stanford
- Sept. 30 -- Washington
- Oct. 6 or 7 -- at USC
- Oct. 14 -- at Washington State
- Oct. 28 -- Oregon State
- Nov. 4 -- UCLA
- Nov. 11 -- at Colorado
- Nov. 18 -- Utah
- Nov. 25 -- at Arizona State
Arizona State
- Aug. 31 -- Southern Utah
- Sept. 9 -- Oklahoma State
- Sept. 16 -- Fresno State
- Sept. 23 -- USC
- Sept. 30 -- at California
- Oct. 7 -- Colorado
- Oct. 21 -- at Washington
- Oct. 28 -- Washington State
- Nov. 4 -- at Utah
- Nov. 11 -- at UCLA
- Nov. 18 -- Oregon
- Nov. 25 -- Arizona
California
- Sept. 2 -- at North Texas
- Sept. 9 -- Auburn
- Sept. 16 -- Idaho
- Sept. 23 -- at Washington
- Sept. 30 -- Arizona State
- Oct. 7 -- Oregon State
- Oct. 14 -- at Utah
- Oct. 28 -- USC
- Nov. 4 -- at Oregon
- Nov. 11 -- Washington State
- Nov. 18 -- at Stanford
- Nov. 25 -- at UCLA
Colorado
- Sept. 2 -- at TCU
- Sept. 9 -- Nebraska
- Sept. 16 -- Colorado State
- Sept. 23 -- at Oregon
- Sept. 30 -- USC
- Oct. 7 -- at Arizona State
- Oct. 13 -- Stanford
- Oct. 28 -- at UCLA
- Nov. 4 -- Oregon State
- Nov. 11 -- Arizona
- Nov. 17 -- at Washington State
- Nov. 25 -- at Utah
Oregon
- Sept. 2 -- Portland State
- Sept. 9 -- at Texas Tech
- Sept. 16 -- Hawaii
- Sept. 23 -- Colorado
- Sept. 30 -- at Stanford
- Oct. 14 -- at Washington
- Oct. 21 -- Washington State
- Oct. 28 -- at Utah
- Nov. 4 -- California
- Nov. 11 -- USC
- Nov. 18 -- at Arizona State
- Nov. 24 -- Oregon State
Oregon State
- Sept. 2 -- at San Jose State
- Sept. 9 -- UC Davis
- Sept. 16 -- San Diego State
- Sept. 23 -- at Washington State
- Sept. 29 -- Utah
- Oct. 7 -- at California
- Oct. 14 -- UCLA
- Oct. 28 -- at Arizona
- Nov. 4 -- at Colorado
- Nov. 11 -- Stanford
- Nov. 18 -- Washington
- Nov. 24 -- at Oregon
Stanford
- Sept. 1 -- at Hawaii
- Sept. 9 -- at USC
- Sept. 16 -- Sacramento State
- Sept. 23 -- Arizona
- Sept. 30 -- Oregon
- Oct. 13 -- at Colorado
- Oct. 21 -- UCLA
- Oct. 28 -- Washington
- Nov. 4 -- at Washington State
- Nov. 11 -- at Oregon State
- Nov. 18 -- California
- Nov. 25 -- Notre Dame
UCLA
- Sept. 2 -- Coastal Carolina
- Sept. 9 -- at San Diego State
- Sept. 16 -- NC Central
- Sept. 23 -- at Utah
- Oct. 7 -- Washington State
- Oct. 14 -- at Oregon State
- Oct. 21 -- at Stanford
- Oct. 28 -- Colorado
- Nov. 4 -- at Arizona
- Nov. 11 -- Arizona State
- Nov. 18 -- at USC
- Nov. 25 -- California
USC
- Aug. 26 -- San Jose State
- Sept. 2 -- Nevada
- Sept. 9 -- Stanford
- Sept. 23 -- at Arizona State
- Sept. 30 -- at Colorado
- Oct. 6 or 7 -- Arizona
- Oct. 14 -- at Notre Dame
- Oct. 21 -- Utah
- Oct. 28 -- at California
- Nov. 4 -- Washington
- Nov. 11 -- at Oregon
- Nov. 18 -- UCLA
Utah
- Aug. 31 or Sept. 2 -- Florida
- Sept. 9 -- at Baylor
- Sept. 16 -- Weber State
- Sept. 23 -- UCLA
- Sept. 29 -- at Oregon State
- Oct. 14 -- California
- Oct. 21 -- at USC
- Oct. 28 -- Oregon
- Nov. 4 -- Arizona State
- Nov. 11 -- at Washington
- Nov. 18 -- at Arizona
- Nov. 25 -- Colorado
Washington
- Sept. 2 -- Boise State
- Sept. 9 -- Tulsa
- Sept. 16 -- at Michigan State
- Sept. 23 -- California
- Sept. 30 -- at Arizona
- Oct. 14 -- Oregon
- Oct. 21 -- Arizona State
- Oct. 28 -- at Stanford
- Nov. 4 -- at USC
- Nov. 11 -- Utah
- Nov. 18 -- at Oregon State
- Nov. 25 -- Washington State
Washington State
- Sept. 2 -- at Colorado State
- Sept. 9 -- Wisconsin
- Sept. 16 -- Northern Colorado
- Sept. 23 -- Oregon State
- Oct. 7 -- at UCLA
- Oct. 14 -- Arizona
- Oct. 21 -- at Oregon
- Oct. 28 -- at Arizona State
- Nov. 4 -- Stanford
- Nov. 11 -- at California
- Nov. 17 -- Colorado
- Nov. 25 -- Washington