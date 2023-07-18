On Tuesday, the Pac-12 released its preseason football team as chosen by media representatives who cover the league. Back-to-back reigning conference champion Utah led all teams with six first-team selections, including sixth-year senior tight end Brant Kuithe and junior defensive back Cole Bishop.

USC and Oregon State were next in line with five players each. The list for the Trojans -- who enter their final season of Pac-12 membership before joining the Big Ten Conference on July 1, 2024 -- is headlined by quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams. Running back Damien Martinez leads a group of first-team selections looking to build on Oregon State's 10 wins in 2022.

UCLA, Oregon and Washington fielded multiple first-team selections after all won at least nine games last year. Cal, Stanford and Colorado each had one first-team selection. The Buffaloes' lone pick, Jackson State transfer Travis Hunter, made the list twice. He was a first-team selection at both defensive back and all-purpose/special teams.

The preseason all-conference second-team list was loaded as well, including five more players from USC. Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. also earned a second-team nod. He was tops among all Power Five signal-callers for with 4,641 passing yards in 2022. Also included on the second team are a pair 1,000 yard of wide receivers from last year in Washington's Jalen McMillan and Arizona's Jacob Cowing.

The Preseason All-Pac-12 first team is listed below. The second team and honorable mentions can be seen here.

First Team All-Pac-12 Offense

QB Caleb Williams USC RB Damien Martinez Oregon State RB Bucky Irving Oregon WR Rome Odunze Washington WR Dorian Singer USC TE Brant Kuithe Utah OL Sataoa Laumea Utah OL Joshua Gray Oregon State OL Troy Fautanu Washington OL Taliese Fuaga Oregon State OL Keaton Bills Utah

First Team All-Pac-12 Defense

DL Bralen Trice Washington DL Laiatu Latu UCLA DL Brandon Dorlus Oregon DL Junior Tafuna Utah LB Jackson Sirmon California LB Karene Reid Utah LB Darius Muasau UCLA DB Cole Bishop Utah DB Calen Bullock USC DB Kitan Oladapo Oregon State DB Travis Hunter Colorado

First Team All-Pac-12 Special Teams