On Tuesday, the Pac-12 released its preseason football team as chosen by media representatives who cover the league. Back-to-back reigning conference champion Utah led all teams with six first-team selections, including sixth-year senior tight end Brant Kuithe and junior defensive back Cole Bishop.
USC and Oregon State were next in line with five players each. The list for the Trojans -- who enter their final season of Pac-12 membership before joining the Big Ten Conference on July 1, 2024 -- is headlined by quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams. Running back Damien Martinez leads a group of first-team selections looking to build on Oregon State's 10 wins in 2022.
UCLA, Oregon and Washington fielded multiple first-team selections after all won at least nine games last year. Cal, Stanford and Colorado each had one first-team selection. The Buffaloes' lone pick, Jackson State transfer Travis Hunter, made the list twice. He was a first-team selection at both defensive back and all-purpose/special teams.
The preseason all-conference second-team list was loaded as well, including five more players from USC. Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. also earned a second-team nod. He was tops among all Power Five signal-callers for with 4,641 passing yards in 2022. Also included on the second team are a pair 1,000 yard of wide receivers from last year in Washington's Jalen McMillan and Arizona's Jacob Cowing.
The Preseason All-Pac-12 first team is listed below. The second team and honorable mentions can be seen here.
First Team All-Pac-12 Offense
QB
Caleb Williams
USC
RB
Damien Martinez
Oregon State
RB
Bucky Irving
Oregon
WR
Rome Odunze
Washington
WR
Dorian Singer
USC
TE
Brant Kuithe
Utah
OL
Sataoa Laumea
Utah
OL
Joshua Gray
Oregon State
OL
Troy Fautanu
Washington
OL
Taliese Fuaga
Oregon State
OL
Keaton Bills
Utah
First Team All-Pac-12 Defense
DL
Bralen Trice
Washington
DL
Laiatu Latu
UCLA
DL
Brandon Dorlus
Oregon
DL
Junior Tafuna
Utah
LB
Jackson Sirmon
California
LB
Karene Reid
Utah
LB
Darius Muasau
UCLA
DB
Cole Bishop
Utah
DB
Calen Bullock
USC
DB
Kitan Oladapo
Oregon State
DB
Travis Hunter
Colorado
First Team All-Pac-12 Special Teams
PK
Joshua Karty
Stanford
P
Eddie Czaplicki
USC
AP/ST
Travis Hunter
Colorado
AP/ST
Raleek Brown
USC
RS
Anthony Gould
Oregon State