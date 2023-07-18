Preseason All-Pac-12 football team 2023 Cole Bishop Utah
On Tuesday, the Pac-12 released its preseason football team as chosen by media representatives who cover the league. Back-to-back reigning conference champion Utah led all teams with six first-team selections, including sixth-year senior tight end Brant Kuithe and junior defensive back Cole Bishop.

USC and Oregon State were next in line with five players each. The list for the Trojans -- who enter their final season of Pac-12 membership before joining the Big Ten Conference on July 1, 2024 -- is headlined by quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams. Running back Damien Martinez leads a group of first-team selections looking to build on Oregon State's 10 wins in 2022.

UCLA, Oregon and Washington fielded multiple first-team selections after all won at least nine games last year. Cal, Stanford and Colorado each had one first-team selection. The Buffaloes' lone pick, Jackson State transfer Travis Hunter, made the list twice. He was a first-team selection at both defensive back and all-purpose/special teams. 

The preseason all-conference second-team list was loaded as well, including five more players from USC. Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. also earned a second-team nod. He was tops among all Power Five signal-callers for with 4,641 passing yards in 2022. Also included on the second team are a pair 1,000 yard of wide receivers from last year in Washington's Jalen McMillan and Arizona's Jacob Cowing. 

The Preseason All-Pac-12 first team is listed below. The second team and honorable mentions can be seen here. 

First Team All-Pac-12 Offense 

QB

Caleb Williams

USC

RB

Damien Martinez

Oregon State

RB

Bucky Irving 

Oregon

WR

Rome Odunze

Washington 

WR

Dorian Singer

USC

TE

Brant Kuithe

Utah

OL

Sataoa Laumea

Utah

OL

Joshua Gray 

Oregon State

OL

Troy Fautanu

Washington 

OL

Taliese Fuaga

Oregon State

OL

Keaton Bills

Utah

First Team All-Pac-12 Defense 

DL

Bralen Trice

Washington

DL

Laiatu Latu

UCLA

DL

Brandon Dorlus

Oregon

DL

Junior Tafuna 

Utah

LB

Jackson Sirmon

California

LB

Karene Reid 

Utah

LB 

Darius Muasau 

UCLA

DB

Cole Bishop 

Utah

DB

Calen Bullock 

USC

DB

Kitan Oladapo 

Oregon State

DB

Travis Hunter 

Colorado

First Team All-Pac-12 Special Teams

PK

Joshua Karty

Stanford

P

Eddie Czaplicki

USC

AP/ST

Travis Hunter 

Colorado

AP/ST

Raleek Brown

USC

RS

Anthony Gould 

Oregon State