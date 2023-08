The 2023 Preseason Coaches All-SEC Football Teams were announced by the conference Tuesday, and three schools -- Alabama, Georgia and LSU -- dominated the honors. The Crimson Tide and the two-time reigning national champion Bulldogs led the charge with 14 players selected each across the three preseason teams, followed by the Tigers with 11 total selections.

Georgia dominated the first team, with 10 of the program's 14 total selections landing on that team. They were split five ways each on offense and defense, including tight end Brock Bowers, defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse and safety Malaki Starks, among others.

LSU had six first-team selections while Alabama had five. LSU's group of first team selections was highlighted by quarterback Jayden Daniels and linebacker Harold Perkins. Crimson Tide defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry was voted first-team All-SEC not only at defensive back, but also on special teams as a return specialist.

A complete look at the three Coaches All-SEC teams follows with asterisks denoting ties in voting.

First-team offense

First-team defense

First-team special teams

Second-team offense

Second-team defense

Second-team special teams

Position Player Team PK Harrison Mevis Missouri P Nik Constantinou Texas A&M RS Ainias Smith Texas A&M KOS Nathan Dibert LSU LS Kneeland Hibbett Alabama

Third-team offense

Third-team defense

Third-team special teams