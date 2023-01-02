The 22nd-ranked Mississippi State Bulldogs will look to honor their late coach Mike Leach with their second bowl victory in three years when they take on the Illinois Fighting Illini in the 2023 ReliaQuest Bowl on Monday in Tampa, Fla. The Bulldogs (8-4, 4-4 in the SEC), who finished the regular season with three wins over the past four games, have compiled a 14-11 bowl record, winning 10 of their last 15 bowl appearances. The Fighting Illini (8-4, 5-4 in the Big Ten), who lost three of their last four games to cost them the Big Ten West title, is 8-11 in bowl games, but just 2-4 in bowls since 2001. This will be just the third meeting between the schools, who split the previous two matchups.

Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium is set for noon ET. Mississippi State is averaging 32.7 points per game this season, while Illinois averages 25.4. The Bulldogs are favored by 3 points in the latest Mississippi State vs. Illinois odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5.

Mississippi State vs. Illinois spread: Mississippi State -3

Mississippi State vs. Illinois over/under: 45.5 points

Mississippi State vs. Illinois money line: Mississippi State -155, Illinois +130

MSU: The Bulldogs are 3-0-1 against the spread in their last four non-conference games

ILL: The Fighting Illini are 9-2-1 ATS vs. a team with a winning record

Why Mississippi State can cover

The Bulldogs have a one-two punch at running back with junior Jo'quavious Marks and freshman Simeon Price, following the departure of junior Dillon Johnson to the transfer portal. Marks led the team in rushing, carrying 103 times for 532 yards (5.2 average) and nine touchdowns. He reached the end zone in four of the final five regular-season games. In the 24-22 win over No. 20 Mississippi on Nov. 24, Marks carried 14 times for 76 yards and one touchdown.

Price has seen limited action, but had eight carries for 36 yards, including a long of 12 yards, in the 30-6 loss at No. 6 Alabama on Oct. 22. He also set a career high with 55 return yards against the Crimson Tide. He hauled in his first career reception against Memphis on Sept. 3, and had a 32-yard touchdown reception against Bowling Green on Sept. 24, his first career TD. For the season, he has 288 all-purpose yards with 82 yards rushing, 107 receiving and 99 yards returning.

Why Illinois can cover

Despite that, the Bulldogs are not a lock to cover the Mississippi State vs. Illinois spread. That's because the Fighting Illini are led by senior quarterback Tommy DeVito, who ranks third in the nation at 69.9% in completions. His 142.3 passer rating is on pace to break the Illini record of 141.6 set by Wes Lunt in 2014. For the year, he has completed 234 of 335 passes for 2,397 yards and 15 touchdowns with four interceptions. He completed 24 of 32 passes (75%) for 332 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-0 win over Tennessee-Chattanooga on Sept. 22.

The nation's second-leading rusher, junior Chase Brown, will not play after declaring for the NFL Draft. In his place will be sophomore running back Reggie Love III and senior back Chase Hayden. Love carried 59 times for 277 yards (4.7 average) and two touchdowns, while Hayden carried 22 times for 87 yards (4.0 average). In the season finale at Northwestern, Love showed off his skills, carrying 11 times for 85 yards (7.7 average) and one touchdown.

