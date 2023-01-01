Teams looking to finish their seasons on a high note clash when the Mississippi State Bulldogs battle the Illinois Fighting Illini in the 2023 ReliaQuest Bowl on Monday. The Bulldogs (8-4), who tied for third with Ole Miss in the SEC West at 4-4 under the late coach Mike Leach, are looking to win their 10th bowl game since 1999, and second in three years. The Fighting Illini (8-4), who tied for second with Iowa and Minnesota in the Big Ten West at 5-4, are looking for their first bowl win since 2011. This will be Illinois' first bowl appearance since 2019.

Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla, is set for noon ET. The all-time series is tied 1-1, with Mississippi State earning a 28-21 win in their last meeting in 1980. The Bulldogs are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Mississippi State vs. Illinois odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 46. Before locking in any Illinois vs. Mississippi State picks, make sure you check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has locked in on Illinois vs. Mississippi State and just revealed its ReliaQuest Bowl 2023 predictions. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's picks. Here are the CFB odds and betting lines for Mississippi State vs. Illinois:

Mississippi State vs. Illinois spread: Mississippi State -2.5

Mississippi State vs. Illinois over/under: 46 points

Mississippi State vs. Illinois money line: Mississippi State -140, Illinois +118

MSU: The Bulldogs are 3-0-1 against the spread in their last four non-conference games

ILL: The Fighting Illini are 9-2-1 ATS vs. a team with a winning record

Mississippi State vs. Illinois picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Mississippi State can cover

Junior quarterback Will Rogers will look to spark the offense after a solid regular season. In 12 games behind center, he completed 386 of 566 passes (68.2%) for 3,713 yards and 34 touchdowns with just six interceptions and a rating of 141. He has thrown for 300 or more yards seven times, including a season-high 450 yards in a 49-23 season-opening win over Memphis. In that game, he completed 38 of 49 passes (77.6%) for five touchdowns and one interception. He has thrown 11 touchdowns over the past four games, including five in a 56-7 win over East Tennessee State on Nov. 19.

With sophomore receiver Rara Thomas in the transfer portal, redshirt senior Caleb Ducking will be among those ready to pick up the slack. Ducking finished the regular season with 44 receptions for 467 yards (10.6 average) and eight touchdowns. He's had at least two receptions in every game, including a seven-catch, 96-yard and two touchdown performance against Bowling Green in a 45-14 win on Sept. 24. He also had seven catches for 56 yards and a pair of scores in a 39-17 win at Arizona on Sept. 10.

Why Illinois can cover

Despite that, the Bulldogs are not a lock to cover the Mississippi State vs. Illinois spread. That's because the Fighting Illini are led by senior quarterback Tommy DeVito, who ranks third in the nation at 69.9% in completions. His 142.3 passer rating is on pace to break the Illini record of 141.6 set by Wes Lunt in 2014. For the year, he has completed 234 of 335 passes for 2,397 yards and 15 touchdowns with four interceptions. He completed 24 of 32 passes (75%) for 332 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-0 win over Tennessee-Chattanooga on Sept. 22.

The nation's second-leading rusher, junior Chase Brown, will not play after declaring for the NFL Draft. In his place will be sophomore running back Reggie Love III and senior back Chase Hayden. Love carried 59 times for 277 yards (4.7 average) and two touchdowns, while Hayden carried 22 times for 87 yards (4.0 average). In the season finale at Northwestern, Love showed off his skills, carrying 11 times for 85 yards (7.7 average) and one touchdown.

How to make Illinois vs. Mississippi State picks

The model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 43 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits over 60% of the time. You can see who to back at SportsLine.

So who wins Mississippi State vs. Illinois? And which side of the spread hits over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the advanced model that has been crushing its top-rated college football picks, and find out.