The eyes of the college football world will be on Pasadena on Monday evening. The 109th Rose Bowl showcases a traditional matchup between teams from the Big Ten and Pac-12. The Penn State Nittany Lions take on the Utah Utes in the first-ever meeting between the programs. Penn State is 10-2 and on a four-game winning streak, while Utah is 10-3 on the way to a Pac-12 title. Running back Tavion Thomas, tight end Dalton Kincaid and cornerback Clark Phillips III have opted-out of the 2023 Rose Bowl for Utah, while cornerback Joey Porter Jr. has opted-out for Penn State.

Kickoff is at 5 p.m. ET in Pasadena. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Utes as 1.5-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 52.5 in the latest Penn State vs. Utah odds.

The model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

Here are the college football odds and trends for Utah vs. Penn State:

Penn State vs. Utah spread: Utah -1.5

Penn State vs. Utah over/under: 52.5 points

Penn State vs. Utah money line: Utah -120, PSU +100

PSU: The Nittany Lions are 8-3-1 against the spread this season

UTAH: The Utes are 8-5 against the spread this season

Why Penn State can cover

Penn State's offense is keyed by an experienced veteran in quarterback Sean Clifford. He has more than 10,000 career passing yards and 84 passing touchdowns, setting school records in both categories. Clifford also tossed four passing touchdowns and zero interceptions in the regular season finale, and he finished in the top five of the Big Ten with 2,543 passing yards and 22 touchdowns this season.

Penn State is also highly efficient and productive as a team, ranking in the top four of the Big Ten in passing offense and rushing offense. The Nittany Lions put up 27 touchdown passes and only seven interceptions, with Penn State also averaging 4.8 yards per carry on the ground with a pair of 800-yard rushers. Penn State was No. 3 in the Big Ten with 432.4 total yards per game, and the Nittany Lions put up 35.8 points per game over 12 games.

Why Utah can cover

Utah's offense is stellar, averaging 40.0 points per game and generating more than 470 total yards per contest, but the Utes also lean heavily on an outstanding defense. Utah led the Pac-12 in scoring defense this season, allowing only 20.4 points per game, and the Utes gave up only 325.3 total yards per game. That yardage mark also led the conference, and Utah's rushing defense is elite with only 107.0 rushing yards allowed per game and 3.8 yards allowed per carry.

Utah is very good against the pass, holding opponents to 218.3 passing yards per game and leading the Pac-12 with 38 sacks. Opponents are also completing fewer than 61% of passes against Utah, and Penn State ranked in the bottom five of the Big Ten in third down efficiency this season, moving the chains on only 36.5% of attempts.

How to make Utah vs. Penn State picks

