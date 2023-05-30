Now that we are less than 100 days away from Week 1 of the 2023 college football season, it's time to start finalizing the schedule with kickoff times and television information for some of the biggest games of the year. No stage in the sport has a bigger draw than the SEC on CBS, which announced on Tuesday some of the matchups and kickoff times that will be featured on CBS and streamed on Paramount+ this fall.

The 2023 SEC on CBS game of the week schedule will begin on Sept. 16 when two-time reigning national champion Georgia hosts SEC East foe South Carolina at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia, at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs will be looking to three-peat as one of the favorites to claim the College Football Playoff, while the Gamecocks came on strong late last season when they knocked off CFP contenders Tennessee and Clemson in consecutive weeks. Star quarterback Spencer Rattler returns after lighting up the Volunteers and Tigers' defenses.

CBS will have doubleheaders on Oct. 14 (noon and 3:30 p.m.) and Nov. 4 (3:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.). The Georgia-Florida rivalry will be broadcast on CBS as is tradition on Oct. 28 live from Jacksonville, Florida. Later in the year, the network will carry Missouri-Arkansas on Black Friday (Nov. 24) at 4 p.m.. CBS will also bring you the big one -- the SEC Championship Game -- on Dec. 2 at 4 p.m. from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

In addition to the SEC on CBS schedule, the network will also air the Army-Navy Game on Dec. 9 at 3 p.m., as well as the Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl on Dec. 29 at 2 p.m.

Among the options for the Oct. 14 doubleheader in Week 7 are Arkansas at Alabama, Auburn at LSU, Florida at South Carolina and Texas A&M at Tennessee. Oct. 21 will start with Air Force at Navy at noon before the SEC Game of the Week. CBS viewers will be treated to a prime time doubleheader on Nov. 4 with Week 11 options including LSU at Alabama, Arkansas at Florida and Texas A&M at Ole Miss.

Those selections, and the rest of the yet-to-be-determined matchups in the schedule below, will be announced six to 12 days in advance of the games

2023 SEC on CBS schedule