With the 2023 college football season in full swing, the SEC on CBS schedule will continue to be updated throughout the campaign as the network makes selections based on how well teams are playing and which matchups become the most interesting. As the season progresses, we will update the entire SEC on CBS slate with kickoff times and television information with each forthcoming announcement.

Each game will be featured on CBS and streamed on Paramount+ this fall.

The 2023 SEC on CBS game of the week schedule began on Sept. 16 when two-time reigning national champion No. 1 Georgia battled back for a 24-14 win over South Carolina at Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs, looking to three-peat in the College Football Playoff, have been featured on CBS plenty throughout the season, and that trend continues in the month of November as the SEC on CBS schedule is headlined by some exciting East division matchups.

On Nov. 11, Tennessee will go on the road to face a reeling Missouri team that's coming off a loss to Georgia in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week in Week 10 at 3:30 p.m. ET. On Nov. 18, the Bulldogs return to CBS as they will take on the Volunteers. Later this month, the network will carry Missouri-Arkansas on Black Friday (Nov. 24) at 4 p.m. CBS will also bring you the big one -- the SEC Championship Game -- on Dec. 2 at 4 p.m. from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

In addition to the SEC on CBS schedule, the network will also air the Army-Navy Game on Dec. 9 at 3 p.m., as well as the Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl on Dec. 29 at 2 p.m.

Those selections, and the the yet-to-be-determined matchup for the final Saturday of the regular season in the schedule below, will be announced six to 12 days in advance of the games

2023 SEC on CBS schedule