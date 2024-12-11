The 2024-25 college football bowl schedule begins on Saturday, so there is not much time to craft a winning college football bowl confidence strategy. South Alabama is a 7-point favorite against Western Michigan in the Veterans Bowl on Saturday and using the latest college football odds is one tool to use when you lock in your 2024-25 college football bowl confidence picks. Florida is a 12.5-point favorite against Tulane in the Gasparilla Bowl later this month, as the Gators try to build on their three-game winning streak from the end of the regular season.

The 2024-25 College Football Playoff games are also included in college football bowl confidence pools. Which teams should you put near the top of your college football bowl confidence rankings? Before making any college football predictions for bowl season, be sure to see the latest college football bowl confidence picks from SportsLine's proven model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and it went a profitable 43-34 on top-rated picks during the 2024 regular season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen impressive returns.

Now it has simulated each matchup on the 2024-25 college football bowl schedule 10,000 times and assigned a confidence rating to each game. Head here to see every pick.

Top 2024-25 college football bowl confidence picks

One of the model's most confident picks is that Oklahoma gets a comfortable win over Navy in the Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 27. Navy lost three of its final five games prior to the Army-Navy game, with all three of those setbacks coming by 14-plus points. The Midshipmen were blown out by Notre Dame and Tulane in their only two matchups against ranked opponents.

Oklahoma lost to LSU in its season finale, but it was coming off a massive upset win over then-No. 7 Alabama as a 14-point underdog. The Sooners pivoted between sophomore quarterback Jackson Arnold and freshman quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. this season, and they will turn back to Hawkins for this game after Arnold entered the transfer portal. Navy has only covered the spread twice in its last six games as an underdog, and the model has Oklahoma winning this game in nearly 80% of simulations. See all of the model's college football bowl confidence picks here

Another one of the bowl confidence predictions the model is high on: No. 14 Ole Miss crushes Duke in the Gator Bowl on Jan. 2. The Rebels will be looking to make a statement to the College Football Playoff committee after being left out of the field on Selection Sunday. They rank second nationally in yards per game (521.4), led by senior quarterback Jaxson Dart and senior wide receiver Tre Harris.

Duke lost to both ranked teams it faced during the regular season, including a 53-31 setback against then-No. 5 Miami (FL) in early November. The Blue Devils also lost to Georgia Tech by double digits in October, and their offense ranks near the bottom of the FBS in yards per game (341.5). SportsLine's model expects this to be a blowout, as Ole Miss is winning over 80% of the time. See the rest of the college football bowl confidence predictions here.

How to make college football bowl confidence picks

The model has also made the call on who wins every other bowl game. There are 15 teams that win at least 65% of the time, so you need to go big on those matchups, as well as 10 underdogs that win outright. You can get all the model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins every college football bowl game, and which matchups should you assign the most confidence points to? Check out the college football bowl schedule below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams to pick, all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $2,000 in profit since its inception, and find out.

College football bowl schedule (through 12/24)

See every college football bowl game pick here

Saturday, Dec. 14

Veterans Bowl: Western Michigan vs. South Alabama, 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Frisco Bowl: West Virginia vs. Memphis, 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Dec. 18

Boca Raton Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. James Madison, 5:30 p.m. ET

LA Bowl: UNLV vs. California, 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, Dec. 19

New Orleans Bowl: Sam Houston State vs. Georgia Southern, 7 p.m. ET

Friday, Dec. 20

Cure Bowl: Jacksonville State vs. Ohio, noon ET

Gasparilla Bowl: Tulane vs. Florida, 3:30 p.m. ET

College Football Playoff: Notre Dame vs. Indiana, 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 21

College Football Playoff: Penn State vs. SMU, noon ET

College Football Playoff: Texas vs. Clemson, 4 p.m. ET

College Football Playoff: Ohio State vs. Tennessee, 8 p.m. ET

Monday, Dec. 23

Myrtle Beach Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. UTSA, 11 a.m. ET

Idaho Potato Bowl: Fresno State vs. Northern Illinois, 2:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl: South Florida vs. San Jose State, 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, Dec. 26

GameAbove Sports Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Toledo, 2 p.m. ET

Rate Bowl: Rutgers vs. Kansas State, 5:30 p.m. ET

68 Ventures Bowl: Arkansas State vs. Bowling Green, 9 p.m. ET

Friday, Dec. 27:

Armed Forces Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Navy, noon ET

Birmingham Bowl: Georgia Tech vs. Vanderbilt, 3:30 p.m. ET

Holiday Bowl: Syracuse vs. Washington State, 8 p.m. ET

Las Vegas Bowl: Texas A&M vs. USC, 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 28

Fenway Bowl: UConn vs. North Carolina, 11 a.m. ET

Pinstripe Bowl: Boston College vs. Nebraska, noon ET

New Mexico Bowl: Louisiana vs. TCU, 2:15 p.m. ET

Pop-Tarts Bowl: Iowa State vs. Miami, 3:30 p.m ET

Arizona Bowl: Miami (OH) vs. Colorado State, 4:30 p.m. ET

Military Bowl: East Carolina vs. NC State, 5:45 p.m. ET

Alamo Bowl: BYU vs. Colorado, 7:30 p.m. ET

Independence Bowl: Marshall vs. Army, 9:15 p.m. ET

Monday, Dec. 30

Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Missouri, 2:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Dec. 31

ReliaQuest Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan, noon ET

Sun Bowl: Louisville vs. Washington, 2 p.m. ET

Citrus Bowl: South Carolina vs. Illinois, 3 p.m. ET

Texas Bowl: Baylor vs. LSU, 3:30 p.m. ET

CFP quarterfinal at the Fiesta Bowl: Boise State vs. TBD, 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Jan. 1

CFP quarterfinal at the Peach Bowl: Arizona State vs. TBD, 1 p.m. ET

CFP quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl: Oregon vs. TBD, 5 p.m. ET

CFP quarterfinal at the Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. TBD, 8:45 p.m. ET

Thursday, Jan. 2

Gator Bowl: Duke vs. Ole Miss, 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, Jan. 3:

First Responder Bowl: North Texas vs. Texas State, 4 p.m. ET

Duke's Mayo Bowl: Minnesota vs. Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Jan. 4

Bahamas Bowl: Buffalo vs. Liberty, 11 a.m. ET

Thursday, Jan. 9

CFP semifinal at the Orange Bowl, 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, Jan. 10

CFP semifinal at the Cotton Bowl, 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, Jan. 20

CFP National Championship. 7:30 p.m. ET