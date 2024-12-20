Capital One Orange Bowl - Virginia v Florida
Now that the college football regular season has come and gone and the conference champions have been crowned, the attention turns to the postseason with a loaded slate of bowl games set to grace our television sets this holiday season. 

There may not be a more anticipated season in college football history. In addition to the usual schedule of bowl games, this year ushers in the first season of the 12-team College Football Playoff era. What was once tabbed the New Year's Six will now be part of the new playoff system after the first-round games have been played at home sites. 

Fresh off a win in the SEC Championship Game, Georgia (11-2) earned the No. 2 seed with Mountain West champion Boise State (12-1) and Big 12 champion Arizona State (11-2) rounding out the top four seeds -- all conference title holders receiving first-round byes as part of the new 12-team format. 

Clemson (10-3), the lone Power Four champion not to receive a bye, picked up the No. 12 seed and will open the first round playing at No. 5 seed Texas (11-2). All first-round games will be held at the sites of the lower-seeded teams placed higher in the final CFP Rankings. 

Rounding out the first-round matchups, No. 8 seed Ohio State (10-2) will host No. 9 seed Tennessee (10-2), No. 6 seed Penn State (11-2) welcomes No. 11 seed SMU (10-2) and No. 7 seed Notre Dame (11-1) will see No. 10 seed Indiana (11-1) come to town.

Quarterfinal and semifinal games will be held at traditional New Year's Six bowl sites. The Rose Bowl will host Oregon and the winner of Tennessee-Ohio State, the Sugar Bowl gets Georgia and the winner of Indiana-Notre Dame, the Fiesta Bowl hosts Boise vs. the winner of SMU-Penn State and the Peach Bowl draws Arizona State vs. either Texas or Clemson. 

in the semifinals, the Orange Bowl hosts the winners from the Georgia-Boise State side of the bracket. The Cotton Bowl will host whichever teams emerge from the Oregon-Arizona State side. 

As part of bowl season, CBS will continue its run broadcasting the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET on Dec. 31 in El Paso, Texas.

Below is a detailed look at the complete schedule for the 2024-25 college football season, including dates, locations and TV channels. All times are Eastern. 

College Football Playoff

DateBowlTime (TV)Matchup

Jan. 20 

National Championship
Atlanta

7:30 (ESPN)

Semifinal winners

Jan. 10 

Cotton (CFP Semifinal)
Arlington, Tex.

7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

TBA vs. TBA

Jan. 9 

Orange (CFP Semifinal)
Miami Gardens, Fla.

7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

TBA vs. TBA

Jan. 1 Sugar (CFP Quarterfinal)
New Orleans		8:45 p.m. (ESPN)(2) Georgia vs. Indiana/Notre Dame winner
Jan. 1 Rose (CFP Quarterfinal)
Pasadena, Calif.		5 p.m. (ESPN(1) Oregon vs. Tennessee/Ohio State winner
Jan. 1 Peach (CFP Quarterfinal)
Atlanta		1 p.m. (ESPN)(4) Arizona State vs. Clemson/Texas winner
Dec. 31 Fiesta (CFP Quarterfinal)
Glendale, Ariz.		7:30 p.m. (ESPN)(3) Boise State vs. SMU/Penn State winner
Dec. 21 CFP First Round
8 p.m. (ABC & ESPN)(9) Tennessee at (8) Ohio State
Dec. 21 CFP First Round
4 p.m. (TNT)(12) Clemson at (5) Texas
Dec. 21 CFP First Round
Noon (TNT)(11) SMU at (6) Penn State
Dec. 20CFP First Round8 p.m. (ABC & ESPN)(10) Indiana at (7) Notre Dame

Other bowl games

DateBowl LocationTime (TV)Matchup
Jan. 4BahamasNassau, Bahamas11 a.m. (ESPN2)Buffalo vs. Liberty
Jan. 3Duke's Mayo Charlotte, NC. 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)Minnesota vs. Virginia Tech
Jan. 3First Responder Dallas4 p.m. (ESPN)North Texas vs. Texas State
Jan. 2Gator Jacksonville, Fla. 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)Duke vs. Ole Miss
Dec. 31Texas Houston3:30 p.m. (ESPN)Baylor vs. LSU
Dec. 31Citrus Orlando, Fla. 3 p.m. (ABC)South Carolina vs. Illinois 
Dec. 31SunEl Paso, Tx. 2 p.m. (CBS)Louisville vs. Washington
Dec. 31ReliaQuest Tampa12 p.m. (ESPN)Michigan vs. Alabama
Dec. 30Music City Nashville, Tenn. 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)Missouri vs. Iowa
Dec. 28Independence Shreveport, La. 9:15 p.m. (ESPN)Army vs. Louisiana Tech
Dec. 28AlamoSan Antonio. 7:30 p.m. (ABC)BYU vs. Colorado
Dec. 28Military Annapolis, Md. 5:45 p.m. (ESPN)NC State vs. ECU
Dec. 28Arizona Tucson, Az. 4:30 p.m. (CW Network)Colorado State vs. Miami (OH)
Dec. 28Pop-Tarts Orlando, Fla. 3:30 p.m. (ABC)Miami vs. Iowa State
Dec. 28New MexicoAlbuquerque, New Mexico2:15 p.m. (ESPN)TCU vs. Louisiana
Dec. 28Pinstripe Bronx, NY12 p.m. (ABC)Boston College vs. Nebraska
Dec. 28Fenway Boston11 a.m. (ESPN)North Carolina vs. UConn
Dec. 27Las VegasLas Vegas10:30 p.m. (ESPN)USC vs. Texas A&M
Dec. 27Holiday San Diego8 p.m. (FOX)Syracuse vs. Washington State
Dec. 27Liberty Memphis, Tenn. 7 p.m. (ESPN)Texas Tech vs. Arkansas
Dec. 27Armed ForcesFort Worth, Texas Noon or 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)Oklahoma vs. Navy
Dec. 27Birmingham Birmingham, Ala. Noon or 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)Georgia Tech vs. Vanderbilt
Dec. 2668 Ventures Mobile, Ala. 9 p.m. (ESPN)Arkansas State vs. Bowling Green
Dec. 26Rate Phoenix5:30 p.m. (ESPN)Rutgers vs. Kansas State
Dec. 26GameAbove Sports Detroit2 p.m. (ESPN)Pitt vs. Toledo
Dec. 24Hawai'i Honolulu8 p.m. (ESPN)South Florida vs. San Jose State
Dec. 23Potato Boise, Idaho2:30 p.m. (ESPN)Fresno State vs. Northern Illinois
Dec. 23Myrtle BeachConway, SC11 a.m. (ESPN)Coastal Carolina vs. UTSA
Dec. 20Gasparilla Tampa3:30 p.m. (ESPN)Florida vs. Tulane
Dec. 20Cure Orlando, Fla. 12 p.m. (ESPN)Ohio vs. Jacksonville State
Dec. 19New OrleansNew Orleans7 p.m. (ESPN2)Sam Houston 31, Georgia Southern 26
Dec. 18LA Inglewood, Calif. 9 p.m. (ESPN)UNLV 24, Cal 13
Dec. 18Boca Raton Boca Raton, Fla. 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)James Madison 27, Western Kentucky 17
Dec. 17Frisco Frisco, Texas 9 p.m. (ESPN)Memphis 42, West Virginia 37
Dec. 14IS4S Salute to Veterans Montgomery, Ala. 9 p.m. (ESPN)South Alabama 30, Western Michigan 23
Dec. 14CelebrationAtlanta12 p.m. (ABC)Jackson State 28, South Carolina State 7