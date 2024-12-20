Now that the college football regular season has come and gone and the conference champions have been crowned, the attention turns to the postseason with a loaded slate of bowl games set to grace our television sets this holiday season.

There may not be a more anticipated season in college football history. In addition to the usual schedule of bowl games, this year ushers in the first season of the 12-team College Football Playoff era. What was once tabbed the New Year's Six will now be part of the new playoff system after the first-round games have been played at home sites.

Fresh off a win in the SEC Championship Game, Georgia (11-2) earned the No. 2 seed with Mountain West champion Boise State (12-1) and Big 12 champion Arizona State (11-2) rounding out the top four seeds -- all conference title holders receiving first-round byes as part of the new 12-team format.

Clemson (10-3), the lone Power Four champion not to receive a bye, picked up the No. 12 seed and will open the first round playing at No. 5 seed Texas (11-2). All first-round games will be held at the sites of the lower-seeded teams placed higher in the final CFP Rankings.

Rounding out the first-round matchups, No. 8 seed Ohio State (10-2) will host No. 9 seed Tennessee (10-2), No. 6 seed Penn State (11-2) welcomes No. 11 seed SMU (10-2) and No. 7 seed Notre Dame (11-1) will see No. 10 seed Indiana (11-1) come to town.

Quarterfinal and semifinal games will be held at traditional New Year's Six bowl sites. The Rose Bowl will host Oregon and the winner of Tennessee-Ohio State, the Sugar Bowl gets Georgia and the winner of Indiana-Notre Dame, the Fiesta Bowl hosts Boise vs. the winner of SMU-Penn State and the Peach Bowl draws Arizona State vs. either Texas or Clemson.

in the semifinals, the Orange Bowl hosts the winners from the Georgia-Boise State side of the bracket. The Cotton Bowl will host whichever teams emerge from the Oregon-Arizona State side.

As part of bowl season, CBS will continue its run broadcasting the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET on Dec. 31 in El Paso, Texas.

Below is a detailed look at the complete schedule for the 2024-25 college football season, including dates, locations and TV channels. All times are Eastern.

College Football Playoff

Date Bowl Time (TV) Matchup Jan. 20 National Championship

Atlanta 7:30 (ESPN) Semifinal winners Jan. 10 Cotton (CFP Semifinal)

Arlington, Tex. 7:30 p.m. (ESPN) TBA vs. TBA Jan. 9 Orange (CFP Semifinal)

Miami Gardens, Fla. 7:30 p.m. (ESPN) TBA vs. TBA Jan. 1 Sugar (CFP Quarterfinal)

New Orleans 8:45 p.m. (ESPN) (2) Georgia vs. Indiana/Notre Dame winner Jan. 1 Rose (CFP Quarterfinal)

Pasadena, Calif. 5 p.m. (ESPN (1) Oregon vs. Tennessee/Ohio State winner Jan. 1 Peach (CFP Quarterfinal)

Atlanta 1 p.m. (ESPN) (4) Arizona State vs. Clemson/Texas winner Dec. 31 Fiesta (CFP Quarterfinal)

Glendale, Ariz. 7:30 p.m. (ESPN) (3) Boise State vs. SMU/Penn State winner Dec. 21 CFP First Round

8 p.m. (ABC & ESPN) (9) Tennessee at (8) Ohio State Dec. 21 CFP First Round

4 p.m. (TNT) (12) Clemson at (5) Texas Dec. 21 CFP First Round

Noon (TNT) (11) SMU at (6) Penn State Dec. 20 CFP First Round 8 p.m. (ABC & ESPN) (10) Indiana at (7) Notre Dame

Other bowl games