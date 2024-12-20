Now that the college football regular season has come and gone and the conference champions have been crowned, the attention turns to the postseason with a loaded slate of bowl games set to grace our television sets this holiday season.
There may not be a more anticipated season in college football history. In addition to the usual schedule of bowl games, this year ushers in the first season of the 12-team College Football Playoff era. What was once tabbed the New Year's Six will now be part of the new playoff system after the first-round games have been played at home sites.
Fresh off a win in the SEC Championship Game, Georgia (11-2) earned the No. 2 seed with Mountain West champion Boise State (12-1) and Big 12 champion Arizona State (11-2) rounding out the top four seeds -- all conference title holders receiving first-round byes as part of the new 12-team format.
Clemson (10-3), the lone Power Four champion not to receive a bye, picked up the No. 12 seed and will open the first round playing at No. 5 seed Texas (11-2). All first-round games will be held at the sites of the lower-seeded teams placed higher in the final CFP Rankings.
Rounding out the first-round matchups, No. 8 seed Ohio State (10-2) will host No. 9 seed Tennessee (10-2), No. 6 seed Penn State (11-2) welcomes No. 11 seed SMU (10-2) and No. 7 seed Notre Dame (11-1) will see No. 10 seed Indiana (11-1) come to town.
Quarterfinal and semifinal games will be held at traditional New Year's Six bowl sites. The Rose Bowl will host Oregon and the winner of Tennessee-Ohio State, the Sugar Bowl gets Georgia and the winner of Indiana-Notre Dame, the Fiesta Bowl hosts Boise vs. the winner of SMU-Penn State and the Peach Bowl draws Arizona State vs. either Texas or Clemson.
in the semifinals, the Orange Bowl hosts the winners from the Georgia-Boise State side of the bracket. The Cotton Bowl will host whichever teams emerge from the Oregon-Arizona State side.
As part of bowl season, CBS will continue its run broadcasting the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET on Dec. 31 in El Paso, Texas.
Below is a detailed look at the complete schedule for the 2024-25 college football season, including dates, locations and TV channels. All times are Eastern.
College Football Playoff
|Date
|Bowl
|Time (TV)
|Matchup
Jan. 20
National Championship
7:30 (ESPN)
Semifinal winners
Jan. 10
Cotton (CFP Semifinal)
7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
TBA vs. TBA
Jan. 9
Orange (CFP Semifinal)
7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
TBA vs. TBA
|Jan. 1
|Sugar (CFP Quarterfinal)
New Orleans
|8:45 p.m. (ESPN)
|(2) Georgia vs. Indiana/Notre Dame winner
|Jan. 1
|Rose (CFP Quarterfinal)
Pasadena, Calif.
|5 p.m. (ESPN
|(1) Oregon vs. Tennessee/Ohio State winner
|Jan. 1
|Peach (CFP Quarterfinal)
Atlanta
|1 p.m. (ESPN)
|(4) Arizona State vs. Clemson/Texas winner
|Dec. 31
|Fiesta (CFP Quarterfinal)
Glendale, Ariz.
|7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|(3) Boise State vs. SMU/Penn State winner
|Dec. 21
|CFP First Round
|8 p.m. (ABC & ESPN)
|(9) Tennessee at (8) Ohio State
|Dec. 21
|CFP First Round
|4 p.m. (TNT)
|(12) Clemson at (5) Texas
|Dec. 21
|CFP First Round
|Noon (TNT)
|(11) SMU at (6) Penn State
|Dec. 20
|CFP First Round
|8 p.m. (ABC & ESPN)
|(10) Indiana at (7) Notre Dame
Other bowl games
|Date
|Bowl
|Location
|Time (TV)
|Matchup
|Jan. 4
|Bahamas
|Nassau, Bahamas
|11 a.m. (ESPN2)
|Buffalo vs. Liberty
|Jan. 3
|Duke's Mayo
|Charlotte, NC.
|7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Minnesota vs. Virginia Tech
|Jan. 3
|First Responder
|Dallas
|4 p.m. (ESPN)
|North Texas vs. Texas State
|Jan. 2
|Gator
|Jacksonville, Fla.
|7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Duke vs. Ole Miss
|Dec. 31
|Texas
|Houston
|3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Baylor vs. LSU
|Dec. 31
|Citrus
|Orlando, Fla.
|3 p.m. (ABC)
|South Carolina vs. Illinois
|Dec. 31
|Sun
|El Paso, Tx.
|2 p.m. (CBS)
|Louisville vs. Washington
|Dec. 31
|ReliaQuest
|Tampa
|12 p.m. (ESPN)
|Michigan vs. Alabama
|Dec. 30
|Music City
|Nashville, Tenn.
|2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Missouri vs. Iowa
|Dec. 28
|Independence
|Shreveport, La.
|9:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|Army vs. Louisiana Tech
|Dec. 28
|Alamo
|San Antonio.
|7:30 p.m. (ABC)
|BYU vs. Colorado
|Dec. 28
|Military
|Annapolis, Md.
|5:45 p.m. (ESPN)
|NC State vs. ECU
|Dec. 28
|Arizona
|Tucson, Az.
|4:30 p.m. (CW Network)
|Colorado State vs. Miami (OH)
|Dec. 28
|Pop-Tarts
|Orlando, Fla.
|3:30 p.m. (ABC)
|Miami vs. Iowa State
|Dec. 28
|New Mexico
|Albuquerque, New Mexico
|2:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|TCU vs. Louisiana
|Dec. 28
|Pinstripe
|Bronx, NY
|12 p.m. (ABC)
|Boston College vs. Nebraska
|Dec. 28
|Fenway
|Boston
|11 a.m. (ESPN)
|North Carolina vs. UConn
|Dec. 27
|Las Vegas
|Las Vegas
|10:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|USC vs. Texas A&M
|Dec. 27
|Holiday
|San Diego
|8 p.m. (FOX)
|Syracuse vs. Washington State
|Dec. 27
|Liberty
|Memphis, Tenn.
|7 p.m. (ESPN)
|Texas Tech vs. Arkansas
|Dec. 27
|Armed Forces
|Fort Worth, Texas
|Noon or 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Oklahoma vs. Navy
|Dec. 27
|Birmingham
|Birmingham, Ala.
|Noon or 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Georgia Tech vs. Vanderbilt
|Dec. 26
|68 Ventures
|Mobile, Ala.
|9 p.m. (ESPN)
|Arkansas State vs. Bowling Green
|Dec. 26
|Rate
|Phoenix
|5:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Rutgers vs. Kansas State
|Dec. 26
|GameAbove Sports
|Detroit
|2 p.m. (ESPN)
|Pitt vs. Toledo
|Dec. 24
|Hawai'i
|Honolulu
|8 p.m. (ESPN)
|South Florida vs. San Jose State
|Dec. 23
|Potato
|Boise, Idaho
|2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Fresno State vs. Northern Illinois
|Dec. 23
|Myrtle Beach
|Conway, SC
|11 a.m. (ESPN)
|Coastal Carolina vs. UTSA
|Dec. 20
|Gasparilla
|Tampa
|3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Florida vs. Tulane
|Dec. 20
|Cure
|Orlando, Fla.
|12 p.m. (ESPN)
|Ohio vs. Jacksonville State
|Dec. 19
|New Orleans
|New Orleans
|7 p.m. (ESPN2)
|Sam Houston 31, Georgia Southern 26
|Dec. 18
|LA
|Inglewood, Calif.
|9 p.m. (ESPN)
|UNLV 24, Cal 13
|Dec. 18
|Boca Raton
|Boca Raton, Fla.
|5:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|James Madison 27, Western Kentucky 17
|Dec. 17
|Frisco
|Frisco, Texas
|9 p.m. (ESPN)
|Memphis 42, West Virginia 37
|Dec. 14
|IS4S Salute to Veterans
|Montgomery, Ala.
|9 p.m. (ESPN)
|South Alabama 30, Western Michigan 23
|Dec. 14
|Celebration
|Atlanta
|12 p.m. (ABC)
|Jackson State 28, South Carolina State 7