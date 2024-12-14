One of the most anticipated rivalry showdowns in all of sports -- not just college football -- is set to take the spotlight, and it's the only football game played each year where every player on the field is willing to give their life for all those watching at home and in the stands. The 125th edition of the Army vs. Navy Game has finally arrived as the Black Knights and Midshipmen prepare to do battle on the field once again and bring the 2024 college football regular season to a close.

As college football changes more and more these days, this annual meeting is one thing that has remained constant amid the chaos. It's a game that has even managed to adapt a bit, as both academies are now members of the American Athletic Conference, though please keep in mind this is not a conference game.

Regardless of conference affiliation, nothing is more important to either one of these teams than winning this game each year. You could be 0-11, but a win here makes the season a success and vice versa. It's one of the most beautiful spectacles in all of sport, and you can watch all the action on Saturday right here on CBS.

Army vs. Navy: Need to know

Commander-In-Chief's Trophy is on the line: Army, Navy and Air Force compete annually for the Commander-In-Chief's Trophy, but it's a rarity for the trophy to remain up for grabs by the time this game is played. This year, it is. Both teams beat Air Force this season, meaning the winner of this game takes home the coveted prize. It's only the eighth time (the trophy was created in 1972) that's been the case, and the first time since the 2017 season. Army won the trophy last year but still remains third on the all-time list (10). Navy is in second with 16, while Air Force has 21. If Army wins, it'll be the second trophy it's claimed this season after winning the AAC title last week in its first year of membership.

Army QB Bryson Daily has had a remarkable season: Daily enters the game with a legitimate Heisman Trophy case, even if he wasn't selected as a finalist. Daily rushed for 1,480 yards this season while throwing for 877, and he has 37 total touchdowns. His 29 rushing touchdowns are tied with Boise State running back and Heisman finalist Ashton Jeanty for most in the country. Daily has been the driving force behind Army's incredible season and will look to cap it off with a win against Navy.

Navy has lost three of its last five games: Navy didn't qualify for the AAC Championship Game, but for the first half of the season, the Midshipmen were receiving as much hype as Army. They began the year with six straight wins but then lost their annual showdown with Notre Dame 51-14. After that, the rudder fell off the ship. Losses to Rice and Tulane soon followed, knocking the Mids out of conference contention. Still, even if Army won the AAC, we all know what trophy both teams really want. The Midshipmen will have a chance at redemption here.

Army vs. Navy prediction, picks

You will never catch me choosing anything but the under in a game between service academies. The under has gone an incredible 47-11-1 in games between them since the 2005 season, and while the total has been bet down quite a bit since originally posted, we're still riding for it. If you're scared and would prefer to bet the spread, I lean toward Army's side there. Pick: Under 39.5



