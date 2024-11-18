Few college football rivalries match the pageantry and tradition of the Army vs. Navy Game, one of the most storied battles in college football. It's also one of the most anticipated uniform matchups of the year given that both the Black Knights and Midshipmen break out a brand new alternate set every year. On Monday, Army unveiled its battle attire ahead of the Dec. 14 matchup, and as usual, it certainly doesn't disappoint.

This year, the Black Knights are honoring the legendary 101st Airborne Division and, more specifically, its role in the Battle of the Bulge during World War II.

This year's Army vs. Navy Game takes place two days before the 80th anniversary of the start of the Battle of the Bulge. The 101st Airborne Division was tasked specifically with holding the Belgian town of Bastogne, which was a linchpin in the American defenses as a key logistical hub.

Army's uniform features a "Bastogne" logo under the right shoulder pad. The 101st Airborne Division, based out of Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and its actions during World War II served as the centerpiece of Stephen E. Ambrose's non-fiction novel "Band of Brothers," which was later adapted into a popular HBO miniseries.

Army's helmets will display various markings used by 101st soldiers to identify their unit affiliations throughout combat in the European Theater of Operations. This includes the "Spade" card suit used by the 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, the regiment featured in "Band of Brothers."

The helmet logos will be randomly dispersed among Army's players. The overall motif of the uniform -- black with white freckling -- "reflects the canopy of fog and snow giving way to the shadows beneath the snow-covered pine forests in the Ardennes," according to Army's uniform announcement.

The Black Knights are 9-0 this season and have already secured their spot in the AAC Championship Game in their first year as a member of the conference.