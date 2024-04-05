Auburn will be one of the first major programs to close practice as the Tigers host their annual A-Day spring game on Saturday. The Tigers will give fans a first glimpse of the 2024 roster as Hugh Freeze's squad enters its second season.

The Tigers struggled in Freeze's first season, finishing 6-7 with an embarrassing three-touchdown loss against New Mexico State. Freeze's signature passing unit finished worst in the SEC, mustering just 162.2 yards per game. Mississippi State was the only SEC West program to average fewer points per game.

Of course, the roster that takes the field on Saturday may not be the final version. Four additional high school prospects arrive on campus in the summer, including national top-40 wide receiver Perry Thompson. The Tigers could also be active in the post-spring transfer portal. Still, the spring game provides key evaluation time for both fans and coaches.

The format of the spring game is meant to build excitement and competitiveness. In the offense-defense battle, the defense will start with a 27-0 lead on the scoreboard. The offense has four 10-minute quarters to try and surpass the total in order to win the game. Whichever unit has the most points at the end of the 40-minute game will be declared the winner. Here are some spring game storylines as well as information on how to watch the Tigers 2024 debut.

How to watch 2024 Auburn spring game live

Date: Saturday, April 6 | Time: 2 p.m. ET

Location: Jordan-Hare Stadium -- Auburn, Alabama

Live Stream: SEC Network+

2024 Auburn spring game storylines

1. Has Payton Thorne taken a step? Auburn weighed some quarterback options in the transfer portal but ultimately decided to ride into 2024 with the returning group of signal callers. Incumbent starter Payton Thorne disappointed mightily in his first season after transferring from Michigan State. He threw for just 1,755 yards and averaged only 6.6 yards per attempt. Behind Thorne, underclassmen Hank Brown, Holden Geriner and Walker White have zero combined career touchdown passes. Poor quarterback play doomed Auburn during a frustrating first season for Freeze as the unit combined for just one 200-yard game against FBS competition. If Thorne doesn't look the part this spring, Freeze will need to look toward the transfer portal.

2. Are the receivers ready? Freeze aggressively targeted receivers in the 2024 recruiting class, giving the Tigers one of the more intriguing new groups in the country. Cam Coleman is the headliner, the No. 5 overall recruit and No. 2 receiver in the Top247 rankings. Bryce Cain isn't far behind. Cal's Sam Jackson V (a converted quarterback) and Georgia State's Robert Lewis also add some depth. No wide receiver on the roster last season posted more than 350 yards, a paltry number for any SEC unit. While Freeze might keep the passing game vanilla for the spring game, it would be nice to see something -- anything -- from the wide receivers downfield.

3. How does Auburn handle more coaching turnover? After the lackluster 2023 season, both coordinators ultimately departed the program. Offensive coordinator Phil Montgomery was not retained, while defensive coordinator Ron Roberts left for a seeming demotion at Florida. D.J. Durkin is the fifth defensive coordinator in five seasons at Auburn, forcing the Tigers to learn yet another system. The defense was one of the few bright spots of an inconsistent first season, holding opponents to 12.5 points per game in wins. Now, Freeze has to take over the offense as playcaller while also maintaining success on defense right as the SEC adds Texas and Oklahoma. Any growing pains could prove fatal.