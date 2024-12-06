The 2024 Big 12 Championship Game will take place on Saturday and the winner is expected to be on its way to the College Football Playoff as one of the top-five conference winners in the final rankings. No. 15 Arizona State will take on No. 16 Iowa State and both teams went 10-2 during the regular season and went 7-2 in conference play. The Sun Devils were picked to finish last in the Big 12 after a 3-9 season in the Pac 12 a season ago while the Cyclones were pegged for a sixth-place finish after going 6-3 in the league last year.

Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas is set for noon ET. Arizona State is a 2-point favorite in the latest Arizona State vs. Iowa State odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 49.5. Before making any Iowa State vs. Arizona State picks, make sure you check out what SportsLine college football expert, Tom Fornelli, has to say.

A CBS Sports writer since 2010, the entertaining Fornelli is best known for his college football expertise. He co-hosts the popular Cover 3 Podcast and appears regularly on CBS Sports HQ.



In fact, Fornelli has destroyed the sportsbooks this season, going 26-20 in his last 46 college football picks and netting his followers a profit of $1,314. He's also 17-5 (+1146) on picks involving Iowa State. Anyone who has followed him is way up on the sports betting apps.

Now Fornelli has set his sights on Arizona State vs. Iowa State and just locked in his picks and CFB predictions. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Iowa State vs. Arizona State:

Arizona State vs. Iowa State spread: Arizona State -2

Arizona State vs. Iowa State over/under: 49.5 points

Arizona State vs. Iowa State money line: Arizona State -124, Iowa State +104

Arizona State vs. Iowa State streaming: FuboTV

Why Arizona State can cover

Arizona State has been one of college football's biggest surprises this season. Kenny Dillingham's squad finished its season with a flurry of big wins, beating Kansas State on the road and BYU at home before hammering in-state rival Arizona to close out the year.

Quarterback Sam Leavitt and Cameron Skattebo helped give the Sun Devils a balanced unit offensively and the ASU defense only allowed 336.6 yards per game after allowing nearly 400 per contest a season ago. Arizona State went 10-2 against the spread on the year and covered every contest during a five-game winning streak to close out the season.

Why Iowa State can cover

Iowa State has one of the best pass defenses in the country. The Cyclones only allowed 156.9 yards per game through the air and opposing quarterbacks only completed 52.0% of their passes while averaging 5.9 yards per attempt.

Matt Campbell's squad was +9 in turnover differential and the offense was built around Rocco Becht and his two 1,000-yard receivers (Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel). Meanwhile, ASU could be without its own 1,000-yard receiver after Jordyn Tyson suffered a shoulder injury against Arizona.

