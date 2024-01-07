The No. 2 Washington Huskies (14-0) look to end their final season in the Pac-12 in glorious fashion as they square off against the top-ranked Michigan Wolverines in the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday. Washington, which will join Michigan in the Big Ten next campaign, is seeking the second national title in school history after sharing bragging rights with Miami (FL) in 1991 and hopes to become the first Pac-12 team since USC in 2004 to capture the crown. The Wolverines, who avoided a loss in the CFP semifinals for a third straight year, haven't won the title since splitting it in 1997 with Nebraska.

Kickoff at NRG Stadium in Houston is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Wolverines are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Michigan vs. Washington odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 56.5. Before making any Washington vs. Michigan picks or CFP final predictions, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Here are the college football odds and trends for Washington vs. Michigan:

Michigan vs. Washington spread: Wolverines -4.5

Michigan vs. Washington over/under: 56.5 points

Michigan vs. Washington money line: Wolverines -194, Huskies +160

MICH: The Wolverines are 6-1 against the spread in road/neutral-site contests this season

WASH: The Huskies are 5-2 ATS in games away from home this campaign

Why Michigan can cover

The Wolverines are the top defensive team in the nation as they have allowed an average of 243.1 yards per game. They also are first in points allowed (10.2) and are second against the pass (150.0 yards allowed) while ranking ninth versus the run (93.1). Michigan is tied for 15th in the country with 38 sacks after racking up a season-high six against the Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl, with senior defensive end Jaylen Harrell leading the charge with a career-best 6.5.

Michigan is tied for ninth in interceptions with 16, with four players making multiple picks. Senior defensive back Mike Sainristil is fifth nationally with five interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns. Will Johnson (three interceptions) and fellow sophomore Keon Sabb (two) also have run back an interception for a score, helping the Wolverines become one of six teams that have recorded four pick-sixes this campaign.

Why Washington can cover

Michigan presents a stiff challenge for the Huskies as it ranks second in the nation against the pass with an average of 150 yards allowed. However, Washington possesses the top aerial attack in the country as it has racked up 350 yards through the air per game. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is first nationally with 4,648 passing yards after throwing for 430 in his team's 37-31 victory against Texas in the Sugar Bowl last week and third with 35 touchdown passes.

Penix has several weapons at his disposal, with Rome Odunze being his No. 1 target. The junior wideout, who has hauled in 87 passes this season, is second in the nation with a school-record 1,553 receiving yards and sixth with 13 TD receptions. Odunze is tied with Virginia's Malik Washington for the most 100-yard performances in FBS with 10 and enters Monday's national title game having reached triple digits in five consecutive contests.

