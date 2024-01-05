The second-ranked Washington Huskies (14-0) aim for their first undefeated season in 32 years when they meet the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines (14-0) in the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday. Washington last went unbeaten in 1991, when the Huskies went 12-0 and won the first national title in school history. The Huskies are coming off a 37-31 triumph over Texas in the Sugar Bowl, while Michigan defeated Alabama 27-20 in overtime in the Rose Bowl.

Kickoff at NRG Stadium in Houston is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Wolverines are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Michigan vs. Washington odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 56.5.

Michigan vs. Washington spread: Wolverines -4.5

Michigan vs. Washington over/under: 56.5 points

Michigan vs. Washington money line: Wolverines -197, Huskies +163

MICH: The Wolverines are 6-1 against the spread in road/neutral-site contests this season

WASH: The Huskies are 5-2 ATS in games away from home this campaign

Why Michigan can cover

The Wolverines have registered 14 victories for the first time in school history and have gone 39-3 over the last three seasons, the second-best mark in the nation in that span behind Georgia's 42-2 record. They can become the fourth team in the country since 1900 to notch 15 wins and the first in the Big Ten since the University of Chicago went 16-0-2 in 1899. Michigan is in that position thanks in part to quarterback J.J. McCarthy, whose performance in the Rose Bowl earned him Offensive MVP honors.

The junior led an eight-play, 75-yard drive late in the fourth quarter that concluded with a 4-yard touchdown pass to senior wideout Roman Wilson with 1:34 remaining, with the extra point forging a 20-20 tie. McCarthy finished with 221 passing yards and three TD tosses, as he improved to 26-1 as Michigan's starting QB. Wilson's scoring reception was his 12th of the season, tying him for ninth in the country. See which side to back at SportsLine.

Why Washington can cover

The Huskies own the longest active winning streak in FBS at 21 games and are one victory away from matching the second-longest run in school history (1990-92). Since their 59-32 romp over California, they have won 10 consecutive contests by 10 points or fewer, which is the longest such streak in Division I since 1973. Washington has gone 25-2 under head coach Kalen DeBoer, including a 10-0 record against AP-ranked teams and a 5-0 mark versus top-10 opponents.

Michael Penix Jr. came up with another huge performance in the Sugar Bowl, completing 29-of-38 attempts for 430 yards and a pair of touchdowns. It was the fourth 400-yard effort of the season for the Heisman Trophy runner-up and increased his season total to 4,648 yards, moving past Oregon's Bo Nix for first in the nation. Penix has a strong outing against Michigan while with Indiana in 2020, throwing for 342 yards and three TDs to lead the Hoosiers to a 38-21 victory. See which side to back at SportsLine.

