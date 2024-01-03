The top two teams in the country square off in the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship game when the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines (14-0) face the second-ranked Washington Huskies (14-0) on Monday. Michigan is seeking its 10th national title after posting a 27-20 overtime victory against Alabama in the Rose Bowl, while Washington aims for its second crown following its 37-31 triumph over Texas in the Sugar Bowl.

Kickoff at NRG Stadium in Houston is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Wolverines are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Michigan vs. Washington odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 55.5. Before making any Washington vs. Michigan picks and CFP final predictions, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Now, here are the college football odds and trends for Washington vs. Michigan:

Michigan vs. Washington spread: Wolverines -4.5

Michigan vs. Washington over/under: 55.5 points

Michigan vs. Washington money line: Wolverines -190, Huskies +156

MICH: The Wolverines are 6-1 against the spread in road/neutral-site contests this season

WASH: The Huskies are 5-2 ATS in games away from home this campaign

Why Michigan can cover

The Wolverines, who won their last national championship in 1997, rallied late to force overtime against Alabama as J.J. McCarthy threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Roman Wilson with 1:34 remaining in the fourth quarter. Blake Corum ran for a 17-yard score on the second play of OT and Michigan stopped Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line to seal the victory. McCarthy finished with three TD tosses after making just one over his previous five games and racked up more than 150 passing yards (221) for the first time in five outings.

Corum's touchdown run gave him at least one in all 14 games this season and increased his nation-leading total to 25. It also was the senior's 56th career rushing TD, putting him ahead of Anthony Thomas for first place on the school's all-time list. Corum also hauled in a scoring pass in the Rose Bowl, marking the sixth consecutive contest in which he found the end zone twice. See which side to back at SportsLine.

Why Washington can cover

The Huskies never trailed against Texas and owned a 13-point lead midway through the fourth quarter but needed a huge play by cornerback Elijah Jackson, who knocked away a pass to Longhorns wideout Adonai Mitchell in the end zone on fourth-and-11 as time expired, to emerge victorious. Washington extended its winning streak to 21 games with the triumph and can match the second-longest run in school history by defeating the Wolverines. Each of the Huskies' last 10 wins were by 10 points or fewer, which is the longest such streak in Division I since 1973.

Michael Penix Jr. threw for 430 yards versus Texas, the fourth-highest total in the CFP's 10-year history. The runner-up for the 2023 Heisman Trophy, Penix also made a pair of touchdown passes to give him 35 this season and tie him with Jordan McCloud of James Madison for third in the nation. The senior leads the country with 4,648 passing yards and is the first quarterback with back-to-back 4,500-yard seasons since Patrick Mahomes accomplished the feat in 2015 and 2016 with Texas Tech. See which side to back at SportsLine.

