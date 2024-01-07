A pair of programs looking for their first national championship since the 1990s meet in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game with the Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies set to square off at NRG Stadium in Houston on Monday. Both teams enter with perfect 14-0 records. The Wolverines are coming off a 27-20 overtime win over Alabama in the Rose Bowl, while the Huskies beat Texas 37-31 in the Sugar Bowl in each team's respective CFP semifinal matchup. Michigan leads the all-time series 8-5, including a 31-10 victory in 2021.

The 2024 CFP National Championship game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET. The latest Washington vs. Michigan odds have the Wolverines favored by 4.5 points via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 56.5. Before making any Washington vs. Michigan picks or CFP National Championship game predictions, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's Jimmie Kaylor.

Now, Kaylor has dialed in on Michigan vs. Washington in the CFP National Championship game. Here are the college football odds and betting lines for Washington vs. Michigan:

Michigan vs. Washington spread: Michigan -4.5

Michigan vs. Washington over/under: 56.5 points

Michigan vs. Washington money line: Michigan -195, Alabama +162

Michigan vs. Washington live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Washington can cover

Washington has one of the most dynamic offenses in college football. The Huskies prolific attack is led by Heisman Trophy runner-up Michael Penix Jr.. The veteran quarterback enters the CFP National Championship Game completing 66.7% of his pass attempts for 4,648 yards, 36 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Against Texas, Penix threw for 430 yards and two TDs.

Outside of Penix, Washington has a plethora of playmakers that will keep constant pressure on Michigan's defense. Wide receivers Rome Odunze (87 catches for 1,553 yards, and 13 TDs) and Ja'Lynn Polk (65 catches for 1,122 yards, and nine TDs) form one of the nation's top wide receiver duos. Running back Dillon Johnson (1,162 yards, 16 TDs) is expected to play on Monday, despite suffering knee and foot injuries in the Sugar Bowl. See which team to pick here.

Why Michigan can cover

Michigan has been elite on the defensive side of the ball all season. The Wolverines enter Monday's national title matchup allowing only 9.5 points and 239.7 total yards per game. Against Alabama, Michigan held the Tide to 288 total yards, two touchdowns, and they recorded six sacks.

Offensively, Michigan is led by a pair of veterans in quarterback J.J. McCarthy and running back Blake Corum. McCarthy enters Monday completing 73.2% of his passes for 2,851 yards, 22 touchdowns, and four interceptions. Corum has 1,111 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

How to make Washington vs. Michigan picks

