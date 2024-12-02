No. 2 Texas will have an opportunity to get revenge for its regular-season loss to No. 5 Georgia when they meet in the 2024 SEC Championship on Saturday afternoon during the Championship Week college football schedule. The Bulldogs picked up a 30-15 road win in Austin earlier this season, but they are 2.5-point underdogs in the Championship Week college football odds. They have only covered the spread once in their last five games, while Texas is coming off a double-digit win at then-No. 20 Texas A&M. Which team should you back with your 2024 Championship Week college football bets?

No. 1 Oregon faces No. 3 Penn State in the Big Ten Championship, with the Ducks listed as 3.5-point favorites in the Championship Week college football spreads. Other conference title games on Saturday include No. 12 Arizona State (-2.5) vs. No. 16 Iowa State in the Big 12 Championship and No. 8 SMU (-2.5) vs. No. 18 Clemson in the ACC Championship. Before you make any Championship Week college football picks, make sure you see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and it is a strong 30-19 on all top-rated picks over the past 10 weeks of this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen impressive returns.

Top Championship Week college football picks

After diving into every game on the conference championship college football schedule, the model is backing the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (-5, 57) to beat the Marshall Thundering Herd in the 2024 Sun Belt Championship, 39-25, covering the spread in a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff that goes over the total. Louisiana has won eight of its last nine games to make an appearance in the conference championship, including blowout wins over Troy and Louisiana-Monroe to wrap up the campaign. The Ragin' Cajuns covered the spread as 9.5-point favorites in their 37-23 win over Louisiana-Monroe last week, as sophomore running back Zylan Perry had 149 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

They have now posted their fourth 10-win season in program history and have five Sun Belt Championship appearances in the seven-year history of the game. Marshall has been on the road for its last two games and is coming off a double-overtime win over James Madison, leaving the Thundering Herd fatigued heading into this matchup. SportsLine's model does not expect them to keep pace on Saturday, projecting Louisiana to win by two touchdowns. See the model's other Championship Week college football score predictions here.

The model has also released score predictions for every FBS matchup during Championship Week, and it's calling for three underdogs to win outright, including in one of the biggest games of the week.

