The 2024-25 college football postseason brings in a new era for the sport as the 12-team College Football Playoff is underway. The four higher-seeded home teams won in the first round, setting up the CFP quarterfinals beginning on Dec. 31. That evening, No. 6 seed Penn State takes on No. 3 Boise State, and the Nittany Lions are 10.5-point favorites in the latest college football odds via SportsLine consensus. On New Year's Day, No. 5 Texas is -12.5 against No. 4 Arizona State, No. 1 Oregon is +2.5 against No. 9 Ohio State and No. 2 Georgia is -1 against No. 7 Notre Dame. Oregon vs. Ohio State features the highest over/under of those four matchups at 55.5 points, while Georgia vs. Notre Dame is the lowest at 45.5.

After diving into every game on the college football bowl schedule, the model is backing No. 6 seed Penn State to dominate against No. 3 seed Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Eve at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Nittany Lions were one of the most impressive teams during the first round of games, cruising to a 38-10 win over No. 11 seed SMU on Saturday. Junior quarterback Drew Allar only had to throw 22 passes, as the rushing attack finished with 189 yards and three touchdowns.

Allar has completed 68.5% of his passes for 3,021 yards and 21 touchdowns, averaging 215.8 yards per game. Junior running back Nicholas Singleton has 928 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, while junior Kaytron Allen has 892 yards and eight scores. The Nittany Lions have only lost to Ohio State and Oregon this season, with nine of their 12 wins coming by double digits.

Boise State has only faced one elite team this season, losing to Oregon by a field goal in September. The Broncos rely heavily on running back Ashton Jeanty, so Penn State will likely stack the box and force Boise State to throw the ball on Tuesday night. The Nittany Lions are covering the spread (-10.5) in nearly 60% of simulations in a 36-21 final score, with the Over (54) hitting well over 50% of the time. See the model's other college football bowl score predictions here.

