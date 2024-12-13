No. 17 BYU and No. 23 Colorado both had College Football Playoff aspirations, but they will have to settle for a meeting in the Alamo Bowl during the 2024-25 college football bowl schedule instead. The Cougars missed out on a playoff spot after losing to Kansas and Arizona State down the stretch of the regular season, while Colorado also suffered a critical loss to the Jayhawks. Colorado is a 3-point favorite in the 2024-25 college football bowl odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 54.5. Should you back either side of that spread with your college football bowl bets?

Fans and bettors across the country will be making college football score predictions for the College Football Playoff games, which begin with the first round on Dec. 20. Oregon is the slight +350 co-favorites (risk $100 to win $350) favorite in the national championship odds, followed by Texas (+360) and Georgia and Ohio State, both at +500.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and it went a profitable 43-34 on top-rated picks during the 2024 regular season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen impressive returns.

The model has simulated every college football bowl game 10,000 times.

After diving into every game on the college football bowl schedule, the model is backing the No. 19 Missouri Tigers (-3, 40) to beat the Iowa Hawkeyes, 25-19, on Dec. 30 in the Music City Bowl. Missouri was able to generate momentum heading down the stretch of the regular season, winning three of its final four games. The Tigers' lone loss during that stretch came against red-hot South Carolina, but they covered the spread as 10.5-point underdogs.

Senior quarterback Brady Cook has been effective when he has been healthy this season, racking up 2,248 passing yards, nine touchdowns and just two interceptions. The Tigers won't have star Luther Burden III, who has announced he's skipping this game, at receiver, but Theo Wease Jr. can easily step in as the top target. Iowa's offense failed to score more than 20 points in any of its four losses, which is why SportsLine's model has Missouri winning 63% of the time and covering the spread 55% of the time. See the model's other college football bowl score predictions here.

The model has also released score predictions for every FBS matchup during bowl season, and it's calling for 10 underdogs to win outright.

Who wins each college football bowl game, and which underdogs win outright? Visit SportsLine now to get the model's college football bowl score predictions, all from the model that has generated well over $2,000 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.