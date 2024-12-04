Conference championship week in college football has always been of critical importance, but the expansion of the College Football Playoff to 12 teams has ratcheted up the intensity higher than ever. There are five automatic spots available in the 2024 College Football Playoff for conference champions, with bye weeks given to the four highest-ranked title winners and the fifth also seeded into the 12-team CFP field. Several conference championship game could be win-or-go-home, but the 2024 Big 12 Championship Game between No. 15 Arizona State and No. 16 Iowa State might be the most clear-cut.

The Sun Devils are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Championship Week college football odds via SportsLine consensus. Meanwhile, No. 8 SMU is also a 2.5-point favorite over No. 17 Clemson in the 2024 ACC Championship Game.

A frequent guest on national radio and TV shows to discuss college sports, Casale has been sports betting -- and winning -- for more than 30 years.

One of Casale's top Championship Week college football picks: He is playing the Under (49.5) in the 2024 SEC Championship Game between No. 2 Texas and No. 5 Georgia. The Longhorns are 11-1 and finished first in the regular-season standings during their first year in the SEC while Georgia is 10-2 overall and went 6-2 in the league.

Ultimately, Casale is expecting loads of NFL talent on both defenses to shine through with a chance for a first-round bye on the line for both teams. Texas finished second in the nation in scoring defense (11.7 ppg) and only allowed Texas A&M to score 7 points in the renewal of the Lone Star Showdown rivalry last week while Georgia has allowed 20.5 points per game (25th in the nation).

This is the second meeting of the season between these programs, with Georgia earning a 30-15 win in Texas and the Bulldogs took their foot off the gas to an extent in the second half with a 23-0 lead at halftime. Casale mentions that Carson Beck and Quinn Ewers are both prone to turning the ball over in big spots and thinks any early sluggish play might lead to Kirby Smart and Steve Sarkisian playing conservatively down the stretch.

