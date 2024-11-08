Week 11 of the college football season offers just two ranked-on-ranked matchups, but there's plenty of action for fans and bettors alike. Many eyes will be on No. 3 Georgia (-2.5) at No. 16 Ole Miss and No. 11 Alabama (-2.5) at No. 15 LSU, with Georgia looking to prove it deserves such a lofty ranking and Alabama trying to maintain its status in the College Football Playoff hunt. But don't sleep on other games, like Nevada at No. 12 Boise State (-24) and South Carolina (-6.5) at No. Vanderbilt.

A frequent guest on national radio and TV shows to discuss college sports, Casale has been sports betting -- and winning -- for more than 30 years. Over the past two college football seasons, Casale is 122-92-5 (57%) overall on his college football picks and 26-8 (76.4%) in bowl games -- all publicly documented. Anybody who has followed him is way up.

Top Week 11 college football expert predictions

One of Casale's top Week 11 college football picks: He is backing Utah (+3) against BYU at 10:15 p.m. ET on Saturday. BYU checked in at No. 9 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings this week and has a chance to be the top four seed as the last remaining unbeaten in the Big 12. However, this is a rivalry that Utah has dominated of late.

The Utes have won nine of their last 10 over the Cougars and are 6-4 against the spread during that span. The preseason favorites to win the conference haven't quite lived up to the hype and BYU has already dramatically exceeded expectations, but Casale is banking on some regression to the mean for both teams here.

"The lookahead line on this game was Utah -17," Casale told SportsLine. "That's a 20-point difference. I'm sorry but that's too much of a swing for me. I expect Utah to play with its hair on fire Saturday night and make this an ugly, lower scoring game. I'll take the +4 with the Utes at home." See what other picks Casale likes at SportsLine.

How to make Week 11 college football picks

