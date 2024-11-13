Week 12 of the college football season is all about the playoff hunt -- teams trying to climb back into it, maintain their positions or teetering on the precipice. No. 12 Georgia needs a win after last week's loss to Ole Miss, but will now be tasked with handling another tough SEC opponent in No. 7 Tennessee. No. 20 Clemson is on the fringes of the hunt as the most likely challenger to the ACC title, but will have to visit a 7-2 Pitt team with its own point to prove.

The latest Week 12 college football odds list Georgia as a 10.5-point favorite at home over Tennessee while Clemson is a 10-point favorite on the road over Pitt in that high-profile ACC clash. So are the vulnerabilities in either of those lines, and how can you begin to construct a winning Week 12 college football parlay? Before locking in any Week 12 college football picks, be sure to see the top Week 12 college football expert picks, predictions and best bets from Thomas Casale.

A frequent guest on national radio and TV shows to discuss college sports, Casale has been sports betting -- and winning -- for more than 30 years. Over the past two college football seasons, Casale is 122-92-5 (57%) overall on his college football picks and 26-8 (76.4%) in bowl games -- all publicly documented. Anybody who has followed him is way up.

Now, he has turned his attention to the Week 12 college football odds and is sharing his top three betting picks. If you parlay these college football betting picks, you could be looking at a return of around 6-1. Get his top college football picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 12 college football expert predictions

One of Casale's top Week 12 college football picks: He is backing No. 16 Kansas State (-8) against Arizona State on Saturday in a pivotal Big 12 matchup. The Wildcats suffered a heavy blow against their Big 12 title and College Football Playoff chances when they lost to Houston two weeks ago but they've had a bye week to shake it off.

The Wildcats only managed 89 rushing yards against the Cougars but that certainly looks like a statistical outlier when you check the game log. Kansas State averages 208.3 rushing yards per game and has had at least 185 yards on the ground in seven of its nine contests this season. Meanwhile, a stout run defense should match up well against a run-heavy Arizona State offense.

"The Sun Devils run the ball more than 60% of the time. That will be a challenge against a Kansas State defense that ranks 14th against the rush and limits explosive runs," Casale told SportsLine. "To make matters worse. Arizona State could be without star running back Cam Skattebo, who missed last week's game against Central Florida with a shoulder injury." See what other picks Casale likes at SportsLine.

How to make Week 12 college football picks

Casale has also found two other college football picks he loves, including an underdog play and a must-see pick in the huge Clemson vs. Pitt showdown. You can only see his picks at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for Week 12 of college football, and which huge underdog should you be backing? Visit SportsLine now to see Thomas Casale's college football best bets, all from a proven college football handicapper who has gone 26-8 on bowl games the past two seasons, and find out.