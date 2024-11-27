College football rivalry week is here and in addition to several contentious matchups between long-time foes, we'll have several matchups with major College Football Playoff implications. Whether your focus is on long-time fixtures like Alabama vs. Auburn in the Iron Bowl, games with serious CFP implications like Texas vs. Texas A&M, or simply intriguing matchups like Oklahoma vs. LSU, there's something on the Week 14 college football schedule for everybody.

The latest Week 14 college football odds via SportsLine consensus list Alabama as an 11.5-point favorite over Auburn (O/U 52.5). Texas is -5.5 over Texas A&M (O/U 48.5) while LSU is -6 over Oklahoma (O/U 47) in the Week 14 college football lines. Before locking in any Week 14 college football picks for those games or others, be sure to see the top Week 14 college football expert picks, predictions and best bets from Thomas Casale.

A frequent guest on national radio and TV shows to discuss college sports, Casale has been sports betting -- and winning -- for more than 30 years. Over the past two college football seasons, Casale is 122-92-5 (57%) overall on his college football picks and 26-8 (76.4%) in bowl games -- all publicly documented. Last week, he also nailed all three of his best bets for a 6-1 college football parlay hit. Anybody who has followed him is way up.

Now, he has turned his attention to the Week 14 college football odds and is sharing his top three betting picks. If you parlay these college football betting picks, you could be looking at a return of around 6-1. Get his top college football picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 14 college football expert predictions

One of Casale's top Week 14 college football picks: He is once again backing Air Force (-3.5), this time against San Diego State. After losing seven in a row and failing to look particularly competitive in doing so early in the season, Air Force has turned things around late in the season. Troy Calhoun's squad is hoping to hold on to that momentum heading into 2025.

"The Falcons have covered four straight, and last week Air Force won outright as a 3.5-point dog over Nevada without completing a pass. That is pinnacle academy football," Casale told SportsLine. "The Aztecs are limping to the finish line this season, entering Saturday losers of five straight games."

San Diego State ranks 122nd in rush defense and has allowed an average of 292 rushing yards in its last three games. Casale says that's a big red flag when facing an Air Force option attack that has improved over the last month. See what other picks Casale likes at SportsLine.

How to make Week 14 college football picks

