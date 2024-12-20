The 11th-seeded SMU Mustangs take on the sixth-seeded Penn State Nittany Lions in the first round of the 2024 College Football Playoff on Saturday. The winner of the game will then face the third-seeded Boise State Broncos in the quarterfinals at the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31. The Mustangs (11-2), who won the ACC regular-season title at 8-0, are 5-0 on the road this season. The Nittany Lions (11-2), who tied with Indiana for second place in the Big Ten Conference at 8-1, are 6-1 on their home field.

Kickoff from Beaver Stadium at University Park, Pa., is set for noon ET. Penn State leads the all-time series 1-0-1, last meeting in 1978. The Nittany Lions are 8.5-point favorites in the latest SMU vs. Penn State odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 54. Before making any Penn State vs. SMU picks, make sure you check out what SportsLine college football expert Micah Roberts has to say, given his mastery of picks in games involving Penn State.

Micah Roberts has worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for 20-plus years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director. Armed with an elaborate network of sources, Roberts has unmatched info in multiple sports. Most importantly, Roberts has a read on the pulse of the Nittany Lions. In fact, he is an amazing 19-6 (+1237) on his last 25 picks on games involving Penn State. Anyone who has followed him on sportsbooks and betting apps is way up.

Now, Roberts has locked in on SMU vs. Penn State and just revealed his coveted CFB picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the college football odds and betting lines for Penn State vs. SMU:

Penn State vs. SMU spread: Penn State -8.5

Penn State vs. SMU over/under: 54 points

Penn State vs. SMU money line: Penn State -326, SMU +261

SMU: The Mustangs have hit the game total under in four of their last six road games (+1.80 units)

PSU: The Nittany Lions have hit the money line in 10 of their last 13 games (+5.80 units)

Penn State vs. SMU picks: See picks at SportsLine

Penn State vs. SMU streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Penn State can cover

Junior quarterback Drew Allar powers the Nittany Lions. In 13 games, he has completed 224 of 324 passes (69.1%) for 2,894 yards and 21 touchdowns with seven interceptions and a 161.2 rating. He has thrown for three touchdowns in four games, including in the 45-37 loss to Oregon in the Big Ten Conference championship game on Dec. 7. In that game, he completed 20 of 39 passes for 226 yards. In a 49-10 win at Purdue on Nov. 16, he completed 17 of 19 passes for 247 yards and three touchdowns.

His favorite target has been senior tight end Tyler Warren. In 13 games, he has 88 receptions for 1,062 yards (12.1 average) and six touchdowns. He has also rushed 23 times for 191 yards and four touchdowns. In the loss to Oregon, he caught seven passes for 84 yards, including a long of 28. In a 33-30 overtime win at USC on Oct. 12, he caught 17 passes for 224 yards (13.2 average) and one touchdown. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why SMU can cover

Sophomore quarterback Kevin Jennings is a dual-threat for the Mustangs. He has completed 227 of 344 passes (66%) for 3,050 yards and 22 touchdowns with eight interceptions and a 156.9 rating. He is also the team's second-leading rusher, carrying 93 times for 379 yards (4.1 average) and five touchdowns. In the ACC title game loss to Clemson on Dec. 7, he completed 31 of 50 passes for 304 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. He also rushed 10 times for 35 yards and a score.

Another standout for SMU is senior running back Brashard Smith. He leads the Mustangs in rushing, carrying 217 times for 1,270 yards (5.9 average) and 14 touchdowns, including a long run of 71 yards. He also has caught 35 passes for 303 yards (8.7 average) and four touchdowns. In the loss to Clemson, he rushed 24 times for 113 yards (4.7 average). He carried 23 times for 161 yards (7.0 average) and two touchdowns in a 48-25 win over 18th-ranked Pittsburgh on Nov. 2. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Penn State vs. SMU picks

Roberts has analyzed Penn State vs. SMU from every possible angle. He's leaning Under for the total and has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. Find out what it is, and which team to back, at SportsLine.

So who wins Penn State vs. SMU in Saturday's College Football Playoff Game, and what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the SMU vs. Penn State spread to back, all from the expert who is an outstanding 19-6 on picks involving Penn State, and find out.