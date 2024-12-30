The sixth-seeded Penn State Nittany Lions will battle the third-seeded Boise State Broncos in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals at the 2024 Fiesta Bowl on Tuesday night. The winner of the game will then face the winner of seventh-seeded Notre Dame and second-seeded Georgia in the semifinals. The Nittany Lions (12-2), who are coming off a 38-10 win over SMU in the first round of the playoffs, tied for second with Indiana in the Big Ten. The Broncos (12-1), who defeated UNLV 21-7 in the Mountain West Championship, are 1-1 against ranked opponents this year. Penn State will be without at least seven players due to injury or the transfer portal, while Boise State will be missing at least 12.

Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. This will be the first meeting between the teams. The Nittany Lions are 11-point favorites in the latest Penn State vs. Boise State odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 52.5. Before making any Penn State vs. Boise State picks, make sure you check out what SportsLine college football expert Adam Silverstein has to say, given his mastery of picks in games involving Penn State.

CBS Sports' managing editor, Silverstein is also one of SportsLine's top football experts and he has been especially dialed on in on Penn State picks, going 15-2 (+1275) on his last 17. Anyone following him at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

Now, Silverstein has locked in on Boise State vs. Penn State and just revealed his coveted CFB picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the college football odds and betting lines for Penn State vs. Boise State:

Penn State vs. Boise State spread: Penn State -11

Penn State vs. Boise State over/under: 52.5 points

Penn State vs. Boise State money line: Penn State -452, Boise State +347

Penn State vs. Boise State picks: See picks at SportsLine

Penn State vs. Boise State streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Penn State can cover

Quarterback Drew Allar powers the Nittany Lions attack. He has completed 68.5% of his passes for 3,021 yards and 21 touchdowns with seven interceptions and a rating of 157.8. He is also the Nittany Lions' third-leading rusher, carrying 79 times for 289 yards (3.7 average) and six touchdowns. In the 45-37 loss to Oregon in the Big Ten Championship, he threw for 226 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing five times for 54 yards and a score.

His top target is tight end Tyler Warren. The senior has 92 receptions for 1,095 yards (11.9 average) and six touchdowns. In his four-year career at Penn State, he has caught 141 passes for 1,701 yards (12.1 average) and 17 touchdowns. In a 33-30 overtime win at USC on Oct. 12, he caught 17 passes for 224 yards (13.2 average) and one touchdown. He had eight receptions for 127 yards and one touchdown, and rushed three times for 63 yards and a score in a 49-10 win at Purdue on Nov. 16. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why Boise State can cover

Sophomore quarterback Maddux Madsen is a dual-threat for the Broncos. For the season, he has completed 224 of 361 passes (62%) for 2,714 yards and 22 touchdowns with just three interceptions and a 143.7 rating. He has also rushed 50 times for 224 yards (4.5 average) and five touchdowns. In the Mountain West title game against UNLV, he completed 18 of 27 passes for 158 yards, and carried three times for nine yards and a score. He had rushed three times for 58 yards and a touchdown against UNLV during their regular-season meeting in October.

Junior running back Ashton Jeanty has been a beast this season. He has carried 344 times for 2,497 yards (7.3 average) and 29 touchdowns. He also has 20 receptions for 116 yards (5.8 average) and a score. He has rushed for 200 or more yards in a game six times this season, including 267 yards on just 20 carries (13.4 average) and six touchdowns in a 56-45 win at Georgia Southern on Aug. 31. He carried 26 times for 259 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-24 win over Washington State on Sept. 28. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Penn State vs. Boise State picks

Silverstein has analyzed Penn State vs. Boise State from every possible angle. He's leaning Under for the total and has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. Find out what it is, and which team to back, at SportsLine.

So who wins Penn State vs. Boise State in Tuesday's College Football Playoff in the Fiesta Bowl, and what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Boise State vs. Penn State spread to back, all from the expert who is an outstanding 15-2 on picks involving Penn State, and find out.