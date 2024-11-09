A pair of SEC matchups are in the spotlight during the Week 11 college football schedule on Saturday as No. 11 Alabama vs. No. 15 LSU and No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 16 Ole Miss both have big College Football Playoff implications. The Crimson Tide are 2.5-point favorites in the Week 11 college football odds via SportsLine consensus, while the Bulldogs are -1.5 in their respective matchups.

Other Week 11 college football lines of note include No. 5 Texas (-21.5) vs. Florida, No. 20 Colorado vs. Texas Tech (+4.5) and No. 8 Indiana (-14.5) vs. Michigan. Before locking in any Week 11 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the college football betting guide from legendary Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall.

For years Vegas-based Marshall was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famed sports betting newsletter. With a background in play-by-play work and sports information while in college, Marshall joined TGS in 1981 when hired by the legendary Mort Olshan and served as executive editor for many years.

An in-demand guest on numerous sports talk radio and TV shows across the country, Bruce's vast array of editorial work has been featured in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the New York Post and many other outlets. He has won various handicapping titles and also is working on several book projects. Bruce also enters the Week 11 college football schedule on a 27-14 roll (+1144) on his official SportsLine college football spread betting picks.

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for Week 11: He is backing No. 8 Indiana (-14.5) to cover at home against Michigan in the 3:30 p.m. ET Big Ten on CBS/Paramount+ game. He also likes the Over 49.5 in that matchup.

Michigan has historically dominated this series with Indiana recording just one win (in the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign) since 1987. However Marshall calls that "a different era" for these programs, both of which have new coaches this season. Indiana has surged into the top 10 under Curt Cignetti, while Michigan has struggled this season under Sherrone Moore.

Indiana has covered in eight straight games, often with room to spare. Michigan, meanwhile, is just 2-7 against the spread this season. Indiana has also seen seven of its last eight games go over the total, while five of Michigan's last six have cleared the total. See which other picks to make here.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Miami (FL) at Georgia Tech (+10, 63.5)

Florida at Texas (-21.5, 47.5)

Purdue at Ohio State (-37.5, 53)

Georgia at Ole Miss (+1.5, 54.5)

Michigan at Indiana (-14.5, 48.5)

Colorado at Texas Tech (+4.5, 62.5)

Maryland at Oregon (-23.5, 58.5)

Florida State at Notre Dame (-25, 42.5)

Alabama at LSU (+2.5, 60.5)

Nevada at Boise State (-24, 60.5)

Washington at Penn State (-12.5, 46.5)

BYU at Utah (+3.5, 40.5)