At least 15 games on the Week 13 college football schedule are directly relevant to the College Football Playoff picture, but only one features two teams that are currently projected to be in the field. That matchup is No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 5 Indiana at noon ET, and the Buckeyes are 13-point favorites in the Week 13 college football odds via SportsLine consensus. With strength of schedule working against it, Indiana has a lot of pressure to win, or at least keep it competitive, against the Buckeyes.

Other college football lines of note this weekend include No. 6 Notre Dame vs. No. 19 Army (+14.5), No. 16 Colorado vs. Kansas (+2.5), No. 7 Alabama vs. Oklahoma (+13.5) and No. 4 Penn State vs. Minnesota (+11.5) in the 3:30 p.m. ET Big Ten on CBS matchup. Before locking in any Week 13 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the college football betting guide from legendary Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall.

For years Vegas-based Marshall was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famed sports betting newsletter. With a background in play-by-play work and sports information while in college, Marshall joined TGS in 1981 when hired by the legendary Mort Olshan and served as executive editor for many years.

An in-demand guest on numerous sports talk radio and TV shows across the country, Bruce's vast array of editorial work has been featured in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the New York Post and many other outlets. He has won various handicapping titles and also is working on several book projects. Bruce also enters the Week 13 college football schedule on a 35-19 roll (+1393) on his official SportsLine college football spread betting picks.

Top college football predictions for Week 13

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for Week 13: He's backing UCLA (+4.5) to cover against USC at 10:30 p.m. ET in the Rose Bowl.

USC needs just one more win for bowl eligibility, while UCLA needs to beat USC and Fresno State to get to six wins. The Bruins are certainly the hotter hand in this matchup, winning three of their last four entering Week 13 to salvage their season after a slow start. USC, meanwhile, is 2-4 in its last six and has fallen off after a promising 3-1 start that included wins over LSU and Wisconsin.

USC is also just 1-8 ATS in its last nine as a visitor dating back to last season. UCLA has covered in seven of its last eight. The series has also gone Over the total in six of last seven meeting, so Marshall is backing the Bruins and the Over (51.5) to hit on Saturday. See which other picks to make here.

Week 13 college football odds

Wednesday, Nov. 20

Buffalo at Eastern Michigan (-1, 52)

Ohio at Toledo (-1.5, 45)

Thursday, Nov. 21

NC State at Georgia Tech (-8.5, 52)

Friday, Nov. 22

Temple at UTSA (-16.5, 56)

Purdue at Michigan State (-13.5, 47.5)

UNLV at San Jose State (+7.5, 62)

Saturday, Nov. 23

Ole Miss at Florida (+10, 55.5)

Wake Forest at Miami (-24.5, 64.5)

Indiana at Ohio State (-13, 51.5)

Colorado at Kansas (+2.5, 59.5)

Kentucky at Texas (-20.5, 47)

Penn State at Minnesota (+11.5, 45)

Army at Notre Dame (-14.5, 44.5)

Boise State at Wyoming (+22.5, 57.5)

Texas A&M at Auburn (+2.5, 46.5)

Alabama at Oklahoma (+13.5, 47.5)