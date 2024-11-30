Rivalry week has arrived and the Week 14 college football schedule is loaded with games that have conference title and College Football Playoff implications. One of the biggest is the Lone Star Showdown between No. 3 Texas and No. 20 Texas A&M as the former Big 12 rivals meet in their first-ever SEC contest. A&M's loss to Auburn put a dent in its playoff hopes, but the Aggies still have a path if they can take down the Longhorns. The latest Week 14 college football odds via SportsLine consensus list the Longhorns as 5.5-point road favorites.

Other college football lines of note this weekend include No. 8 Tennessee (-10.5) vs. Vanderbilt, No. 12 Clemson (-2.5) vs. No. 15 South Carolina in the Palmetto Bowl, No. 13 Alabama (-11.5) vs. Auburn in the Iron Bowl and No. 2 Ohio State (-19.5) in The Game against Michigan. Before locking in any Week 14 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the college football betting guide from legendary Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall.

For years Vegas-based Marshall was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famed sports betting newsletter. With a background in play-by-play work and sports information while in college, Marshall joined TGS in 1981 when hired by the legendary Mort Olshan and served as executive editor for many years.

An in-demand guest on numerous sports talk radio and TV shows across the country, Bruce's vast array of editorial work has been featured in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the New York Post and many other outlets. He has won various handicapping titles and also is working on several book projects. Bruce also enters the Week 14 college football schedule on a 38-19 roll (+1693) on his official SportsLine college football spread betting picks.

Now, using his Tech Corner technique that evaluates all the trends and the latest college football odds, Marshall has turned his attention to college football betting for Week 14 and revealed picks for each matchup. Head to SportsLine to see every pick.

Top college football predictions for Week 14

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for Week 14: He's backing No. 4 Penn State (-24.5) to win and cover against Maryland in a 3:30 p.m. ET Big Ten matchup. The Nittany Lions have a College Football Playoff spot essentially locked in right now, but a loss could complicate that and potentially lose them a home game in playoffs.

Maryland, meanwhile, has lost three of four straight up and is 0-4 against the spread in that span. Marshall notes that there's also a personal angle for Penn State head coach James Franklin in this matchup.

"Franklin has often laid it on Maryland, holding a bit of a grudge vs. Terrapins after being bypassed for expected promotion to replace Ralph Friedgen many years ago," Marshall told SportsLine. "He's won eight of the last nine vs. Maryland (only loss in Covid 2020), and aside from 2020, all series wins since 2016 have been by 17 or more (often much more)." See which other picks to make here.

How to make college football picks for rivalry week

Marshall has evaluated every other matchup and he's found an alarming 22-11 spread trend. Find out who it is and get betting analysis for each matchup at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence, and what alarming trend do you need to know about? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams to back, all from the legendary Vegas expert who has won multiple handicapping titles, and find out.

Week 14 college football odds

See all of Marshall's week 14 college football picks here.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Tennessee at Vanderbilt (+10.5, 48.5)

South Carolina at Clemson (-2.5, 49.5)

Michigan at Ohio State (-19.5, 42)

Miami at Syracuse (+10.5, 67.5)

Auburn at Alabama (-10.5, 52.5)

Maryland at Penn State (-24.5, 50.5)

Notre Dame at USC (+7.5, 52.5)

Purdue at Indiana (-28.5, 56.5)

Texas at Texas A&M (+5.5, 48.5)

Washington at Oregon (-18.5, 50.5)

Houston at BYU (-13, 41.5)