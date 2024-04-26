A year ago, Colorado took to the field for one of the most highly anticipated college football spring games in recent memory. It marked the official debut of Deion Sanders, who immediately re-energized a program that hadn't won more than five contests in any of the six seasons leading up to his hiring. Fans packed Folsom Field to form a sellout crowd and the whole affair was broadcast nationally on ESPN.

Colorado's 2024 spring game, by comparison, doesn't have nearly as much buzz surrounding it. That being said, it's equally as important, if not more so. Most assumed that, no matter how much hype Sanders generated in his first year with the program, it would be a long road toward rebuilding Colorado.

The Buffaloes actually exceeded expectations by going 4-8 in their first year, anchored by a 3-0 start that saw them climb into the top 20 of the AP poll. Things didn't go as well from there, but Sanders provided a glimmer of hope with the emergence of stars like his quarterback son Shedeur Sanders and all-world athlete Travis Hunter.

Following another busy offseason that saw Sanders shuffle plenty of his staff -- including major changes at both coordinator positions -- and turn his roster over via the transfer portal once more, there's the hope that the Buffaloes could push for a bowl game as they move over to the Big 12 Conference. That campaign gets started Saturday as Colorado's 2024 squad takes the field for the first time in front of fans.

Date: Saturday, April 27 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Folsom Field -- Boulder, Colorado

Live Stream: Pac-12 Network

2024 Colorado spring game storylines

1. How does the offensive line look?: Anybody who watched Colorado's offensive line last season knows it has to get a lot better for the team to improve in 2024. Sanders certainly took note of that fact and cleaned house -- again. Three starters and several depth pieces transferred away and the Buffaloes moved on from offensive line coach Bill O'Boyle, hiring rookie coach Phil Loadholt to fill his position. Colorado also added five offensive linemen via the portal, which could constitute an entirely new starting lineup. Saturday may not be the best indication about how this unit will shape up in the fall. Due to injury and the transfer portal losses, Colorado might struggle to field a complete two-deep. But that means players like five-star freshman Jordan Seaton should get plenty of opportunity to shine.

2. Plenty of opportunity for running backs: Colorado has three running backs on its roster entering the spring game. No, you did not read that wrong. Three. All four of its top backs from last season are gone. Three entered the transfer portal during the spring window, including lead rusher and former blue-chip prospect Dylan Edwards. There's help on the way; Ohio State running back transfer Dallan Hayden recently committed, and the Buffaloes have been hard at work finding other names in the portal. But Hayden and any other potential additions won't be there until the summer. That means Colorado's top running back Saturday will likely be walk-on Charlie Offerdahl, who generated some buzz last spring before fading out of the limelight. Class of 2024 three-star Micah Welch will feature heavily in his first real action as a Buffalo, as well.

3. Keep an eye on Colorado's defensive backs: Concerns elsewhere aside, Colorado boasts plenty of defensive talent in the secondary. Hunter is back as one of the best cornerbacks in the nation. Shilo Sanders is a solid safety with plenty of experience and play-making ability on the backend. Colorado's staff has been confident in Omarion Cooper as Hunter's running mate, and transfer additions like safety Preston Hodge (Liberty) and cornerback DJ McKinney (Oklahoma State) add to the wealth of potential starting options. With former Cincinnati Bengals safety coach Robert Livingston stepping in as defensive coordinator and presiding over their development, Colorado's secondary has all the pieces to take huge strides this year.